Check out the full rosters for the East-West Shrine Bowl

Jan 31, 2023 at 09:30 AM
AP22035148168944
Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East running back Isaih Pacheco, of Rutgers, (1) in action against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

While the NFL's best players will be together for the 2023 Prow Bowl, dozens of college prospects will be trying to make their case to begin their professional careers at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Here's all the information you need to know ahead of the game:

DATE: Feb. 2

TIME: 8:30 ET

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network

East Team

Coaching Staff: Marquise Williams and the Atlanta Falcons

Table inside Article
PlayerSchoolPosition
Morgan TannerMinnesotaQB
Aiden O'ConnellPurdueQB
Tim DeMoratFordhamQB
Jordan MimsFresno StateRB
Deneric PrinceTulsaRB
Derek ParishHoustonFB
Tavion ThomasUtahRB
Jadon HaselwoodArkansasWR
Kearis JacksonGeorgiaWR
Nikkon RemigioFresno StateWR
Jalen CropperFresno StateWR
Jacob CopelandMarylandWR
Antoine GreenNorth CarolinaWR
Shaquan DavisSouth Carolina StateWR
AT PerryWake ForestWR
Blake WhiteheartWake ForestTE
Leonard TaylorCincinnatiTE
Daniel BarkerMichigan StateTE
Joel WilsonCentral MichiganTE
Spencer AndersonMarylandOL
Juice ScruggsPenn StateOL
Alex PalczewskiIllinoisOL
Chandler ZavalaNC StateOL
Luke HaggardKansasOL
John OjukwuBoise StateOL
Jordan McFaddenClemsonOL
Quinton BarrowGrand ValleyOL
Trevor ReidLouisvilleOL
Malaesala Aumavae-LauluOregonOL
Jerome CarvinTennesseeOL
Carter WarrenPittsburghOL
Jon GainesUCLAOG
Joesph NgataClemsonWR
Mitchell TinsleyPenn StateWR
Viliami FehokoSan Jose StateDL
Dante StillsWest VirginiaDL
Ikenna EnechukwuRiceDL
Ochaun MathisNebraskaDL
Brodric MartinWestern KentuckyDL
Kobie TurnerWake ForestDL
Moro OjomoTexasDL
Keondre CoburnTexasDL
Yasir AbdullahLouisvilleEDGE
Caleb MurphyFerris StateEDGE
Robert Beal Jr.GeorgiaEDGE
Jose RamirezEastern MichiganEDGE
BJ ThompsonStephen F. AustinEDGE
Jeremy BanksTennesseeLB
Kyle SoelleArizona StateLB
Ben VanSumerenMichigan StateLB
Anfernee OrjiVanderbiltLB
Amari BurneyFloridaLB
Tre'Vius Hodges-TomlinsonTCUCB
D'Shawn JamisonTexasCB
Lance BoykinCoastal CarolinaCB
Kei'Trel ClarkLouisvilleCB
Mehki GarnerLSUCB
Nehemiah SheltonSan Jose StateCB
Kahlef HailassieWester KentuckyCB
Gervarrius OwensHoustonS
Bennett WilliamsOregonS
AJ FinleyOle MissS
Tyreque JonesBoise StateS
Art GreenHoustonS
Andre SzmytSyracuseK
Ethan EvansWingateP
Matt HembroughOklahoma StateLS
Arquon BushCincinnatiCB
Austin AjiakeUNLVLB
Anthony AdamsPortland State EastCB

West Team

Coaching Staff: Troy Brown and the New England Patriots coaching staff

Table inside Article
PlayerSchoolPosition
Dorian Thompson-RobinsonUCLAQB
Tommy DeVitoIllinoisQB
Chase BriceAppalachian StateQB
Kazmeir AllenUCLARB
Mohamed IbrahimMinnesotaRB
Xazavian ValladayArizona StateRB
Travis DyeUSCRB
Jack CollettoOregon StateFB/TE
Zay FlowersBoston CollegeWR
Demario DouglasLibertyWR
Dallas DanielsJackson StateWR
Jake BoboUCLAWR
Jadakis BondsHamptonWR
Justin ShorterFloridaWR
Bryce Ford-WheatonWest VirginiaWR
Michael JeffersonLouisianaWR
Princeton FantTennesseeTE
Travis VokelekNebraskaTE
Luke SchoomakerMichiganTE
Thomas GreaneyAlbanyTE
Jaxson KirklandWashingtonOL
Ricky StrombergArkansasOL
Atonio MafiUCLAOL
Jacky ChenPaceOL
Colby SorsdalWilliam & Mary TribeOL
Henry BainivaluWashingtonOL
Dalton WagnerArkansasOL
Brent LaingMinnesota DuluthOL
Theo BenedetBritish ColumbiaOL
Mason BrooksOle MissOL
Connor GalvinBaylorOL
Kadeem TelfortUABOL
Mark Evans IIArkansas Pine-BluffOL
Charles McClellandCincinnatiRB
Chris MurrayOklahomaOC
Jerron CageOhio StateDL
Desjuan JohnsonToledoDL
Devonnsha MaxwellUT-ChattanoogaDL
PJ MustipherPenn StateDL
Taron VincentOhio StateDL
Brenton Cox Jr.FloridaEDGE
Titus LeoWagner CollegeEDGE
Andre JonesLouisianaEDGE
Habakkuk BaldonadoPittsburghEDGE
Truman JonesHarvardEDGE
Jaiden WoodbeyBoston CollegeLB
Drake ThomasN.C. StateLB
Isaiah MooreN.C. StateLB
Shaka HeywardDukeLB
Mohamoud DiabateUtahLB
Charlie ThomasGeorgia TechLB
Jalen GrahamPurdueLB
Tyrus WheatMississippi StateLB
Jarrick Bernard-ConverseLSUCB
Starling Thomas VUABCB
Nic JonesBall StateCB
Eric Scott Jr.Southern MissCB
Cameron BrownOhio StateCB
Jaylin WilliamsIndianaCB
Myles BrooksLouisiana TechCB
Terell SmithMinnesotaCB
Trey Dean IIIFloridaS
Jordan HowdenMinnesotaS
Christian IzienRutgersS
Christian YoungArizonaS
Jake MoodyMichiganK
Michael TurkOklahomaP
Chris StollPenn StateLS
Scott MatlockBoises StateDT
Terry HamptonArkansasDT

