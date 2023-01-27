Benjamin St-Juste proved his potential as a starting corner

It seemed like Washington had its cornerback situation sorted out heading into June with Jackson and Kendall Fuller locked in as the primary outside options. So, the only way for St-Juste to get on the field as a starter was to bump inside to the nickel.

There was much about the move that made sense. At 6-foot-3, St-Juste had the length to match up against bigger receivers, but he also possessed the quickness to keep up with quicker players.

St-Juste had never played the position, but the switch was an easy for one the second-year pro to make.

"I spent so much time with the coaches, and I got guys like Kendall that played safety and nickel and stuff, so I was asking questions," St-Juste said. "They [Washington] knew they were drafting me to be versatile around the defense and move around. As long as I can be on the field helped the defense, I don't care where I am."

As prepared as St-Juste was, it did take some time for St-Juste to adjust. He allowed three receptions on five targets in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The following week, however, he was targeted four times and allowed just one catch for six yards.

As the Commanders progressed through the season, it became apparent that St-Juste was needed elsewhere. The defense was consistently beaten on explosive plays, and Jackson was underperforming for various reasons.

Jackson was ultimately traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving St-Juste to go back to being an outside corner permanently.