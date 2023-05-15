Chris Rodriguez knows his mother would be proud of him starting his NFL journey

No matter what Rodriguez was going through in life, Thornton would do whatever was necessary for her to be there for him. One memory that sticks out the most was when Thornton made the trip up to Kentucky from Georgia when Rodriguez was going through a difficult time.

"That's one of the times that I cried to my mom," Rodriguez said. "It was just her holding me and me crying to her. And it was peaceful when she was holding me."

The day before Rodriguez and the rest of the Commanders' rookies reported to the training facility for minicamp was a tough one for him. He wanted his mom there with him "more than anything else," and the realization that she would not be there left him "shocked."

The next morning, Rodriguez got a text message from his sister that put things into perspective for him.