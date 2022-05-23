Christian Holmes looking forward to adding man coverage ability to Commanders defense

Holmes knows that having a diverse set of tools has become even more important now that he's in the NFL. In college, every team has quality receivers, but there is a short list of players with talent that rises above the rest.

In the NFL, though, teams have rosters full of talented pass-catchers, meaning the margin for error has drastically shrunk.

"You can't come out there every game and pulling out the same technique," Holmes said. "You gotta have so many different things in your toolbox, and that's the only way you can be successful."

Having a reliable set of moves is important, but winning in man coverage also involves a high level of competition. And Holmes is looking forward to that, too.

"Everybody comes out there [in] the first series of the game, light in their eyes, running as fast as they can, running the best routes they can," Holmes said. "But when you got a 200-pound guy in your face, slapping you every play, hitting you in the shoulder…things like that wear a guy down."

Holmes, who was taken with Commanders' final pick (No. 240 overall) of the draft, will have "no pressure," according to Rivera, to make an immediate impact during his rookie season. For now, his job will be to develop his skillset and learn behind Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III.

But if he makes strides, Rivera does believe his traits provide a foundation for a solid career.