Combine notebook | Brock Bowers is a 'do-it-all' guy; Kool-Aid McKinstry wants to dominate man coverage

We're back to provide some more coverage on all the action going on at Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL scouting combine. Day 1 of media availability focused on linebackers and defensive linemen, and Day 2 featured defensive backs and tight ends. Let's look at some notes and quotes from this morning.

-- Of all the tight ends available in this year's draft class, none are more touted than Georgia's Brock Bowers, who is considered the best at his position by far. Bowers has been a critical piece of the Bulldogs' offense for years, getting at least 700 years in each of his three seasons. He was a unanimous All-American in 2023, and he believes he can bring "a lot" to an NFL offense.

"Just being a do-it-all kind of guy," Bowers said. "That's how I hope to be used like I was in Georgia ... I already feel like I can more or less out-physical certain and also out-run more physical linebackers."

-- Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is known more for his abilities as a receiver than as a blocker, but the All-Big-12 standout believes that people are overlooking that part of his skill set.