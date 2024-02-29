Five things to know about special teams coordinator Larry Izzo

2. He and Dan Marino have an interesting connection.

Most people wouldn't connect Izzo and Hall of Famer Dan Marino, but there was a time when they were the only real locks to make the Miami Dolphins' roster.

Izzo knew he faced a difficult path in making it to the NFL. He wasn't getting much attention as other prospects and had to make his own highlight tape and show it to scouts. The only team that gave him a chance was the Miami Dolphins, who signed him as an undrafted free agent.

In a way, the Dolphins were an ideal spot for Izzo. They had just hired Jimmy Johnson, and he was looking to bring in new faces to the team. He tried to make the most of his reps in joint practices with Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he earned some praise from Johnson and the other coaches. However, he didn't know how much of an impression he made until a team meeting following their second preseason game against the Bears.

"Jimmy starts the meeting off...and he's talking about, 'Listen, guys, we just played our second preseason game. I know everyone here is starting to kinda trying to do the math,'" Izzo told "The Fishtalk" podcast. "He was saying, 'Don't try to figure this thing out. Nobody here has made the team.'"

But then Johnson hesitated and say, "Okay, maybe one guy. There's one guy that's made this team right now," and pointed to Marino. Then, he turned on the tape, and Izzo kept making plays. Eventually, Johnson said to stop the tape and told Izzo that he wanted him to call his parents and tell them that he made the team.