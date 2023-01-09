Commanders 2023 homes and away opponents set

The Washington Commanders now know who their opponents will be for next season.

The Commanders will play all four teams from the NFC West and AFC East in 2023, including home matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. Washington will play the 49ers for the fourth time since 2019 and the first time at home since the 2019 season.

Since the Commanders (8-8-1) finished in fourth place in the NFC East, they will also play the fourth place teams in the NFC South and AFC West. This year, the fourth place finishers in those respective divisions are the Atlanta Falcons, making it the third consecutive season Washington will face the team, and the Denver Broncos. Both games will be on the road.

Washington will also host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Here is a full look at the Commanders' 2023 opponents:

Home opponents:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Away opponents:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons

Denver Broncos