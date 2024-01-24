Commanders 2023 season review | Defensive line

-- What to do at defensive end: The Commanders are in a tough spot at defensive end. They decided to move on from not one but both of their toughest decisions when they traded away Chase Young and Montez Sweat. The team did receive draft picks as compensation, but it did make the group much thinner in the short term. What's more, Smith-Williams and Toohill -- their top players at the position with Young and Sweat gone -- are both entering free agency. There's an argument to be made for keeping one or both players; the Commanders have the cap space, and they had moments where they showed how valuable they can be as complimentary pieces to Allen and Payne. Either way, expect a hard reset at the position this offseason.

-- Can Washington get more out of Phidarian Mathis: It's not all Mathis' fault, but so far he has struggled to live up to being the Commanders' 2022 second-round pick with just eight tackles in two seasons. Most of that is due to injury; he missed his rookie year with a torn meniscus and seven games in 2023 with a calf injury. The results are nowhere near Mathis' standards he has for himself, and he said during locker room cleanout day that he plans on working hard all offseason to "show everybody who I really am." He knows that his third season is an important one, too. If he can come back healthy and be productive, he can still be the quasi-starter that Washington originally hoped he would be when it took him out of Alabama.