Commanders 2023 season review | Wide receiver

The Washington Commanders are just a few weeks removed from the 2023 season, which resulted in a disappointing 4-13 record. The franchise is headed in a new direction this offseason with the No. 2 overall pick and plenty of available cap space for new general manager Adam Peters to work with.
Over the next few weeks, Peters, and eventually the new head coach, will go through the roster to determine what moves, if any, should be taken to bolster each position. Though we don't have any say in how the new front office will mold the team going forward, Commanders.com will look back at how each group performed last season, breaking down top performers and looking ahead at where they could go next.
Next, we'll focus on the wide receivers.
On the roster
- Mitchell Tinsley: 2 games
- Curtis Samuel*: 16 games (13 starts), 62 receptions, 613 yards, 4 TDs
- Byron Pringle*: 17 games (1 start), 14 receptions, 161 yards
- Terry McLaurin: 17 games (17 starts), 79 receptions, 1,002 yards, 4 TDs
- Jahan Dotson: 17 games (16 starts), 49 receptions, 518 yards, 4 TDs
- Jamison Crowder*: 17 games, 16 receptions, 159 yards, TD; 35 returns, 278 yards
- Dyami Brown: 17 games (1 start), 12 receptions, 168 yards, TD
- Davion Davis: Reserve/Future deal
- Dax Milne: IR
- Kazmeir Allen: Practice squad
- Brycen Tremayne: Practice squad
* entering free agency
Top performers (per Pro Football Focus)
OVR: Terry McLaurin: 75.1
REC: Terry McLaurin: 74.6
Stats to know
-- McLaurin got his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, making him the first receiver in franchise history to accomplish the feat. He is currently eighth in all-time receiving yards, needing only 214 yards to pass Jerry Smith. McLaurin has averaged 1,056 yards per season in his career. If that trend continues, he will end the 2024 season behind Bobby Mitchell for sixth all-time. Hall of Famer Art Monk is the franchise leader with 12,026 yards, and as long as McLaurin continues to pump out 1,000-yard seasons, it will take him seven more seasons to surpass Monk.
-- Washington's receivers helped Sam Howell complete 388 passes, which was tied for the fourth most in the NFL last season.
Questions to answer
-- What to do with the pieces around McLaurin: McLaurin isn't going anywhere. He's a team captain and one of the best receivers in franchise history. Plus, the team has him under contract for the next two seasons. Neither is Dotson, as he gets ready for Year 3 of his career. But there are questions about the rest of the position. For starters, Samuel is set to hit free agency after a solid season. The seven-year pro was one of the more exciting pieces of the Commanders' offense in 2023, but the new regime might want to dip into the draft to replace him. This year features a particularly deep crop of receivers, so it could make more sense to go for a younger position rather than spend money on a multiyear deal to retain Samuel. There are also the depth players behind McLaurin, Dotson and Samuel to consider. Pringle, Crowder and Brown combined for 488 yards and two touchdowns. There's still talent at the position, but with three players set to hit the open market, it might be time to retool.