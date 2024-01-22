Commanders 2023 season review | Wide receiver

-- What to do with the pieces around McLaurin: McLaurin isn't going anywhere. He's a team captain and one of the best receivers in franchise history. Plus, the team has him under contract for the next two seasons. Neither is Dotson, as he gets ready for Year 3 of his career. But there are questions about the rest of the position. For starters, Samuel is set to hit free agency after a solid season. The seven-year pro was one of the more exciting pieces of the Commanders' offense in 2023, but the new regime might want to dip into the draft to replace him. This year features a particularly deep crop of receivers, so it could make more sense to go for a younger position rather than spend money on a multiyear deal to retain Samuel. There are also the depth players behind McLaurin, Dotson and Samuel to consider. Pringle, Crowder and Brown combined for 488 yards and two touchdowns. There's still talent at the position, but with three players set to hit the open market, it might be time to retool.