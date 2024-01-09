Commanders 2024 home and away opponents set

Now that the final game has been played, the Washington Commanders know who their opponents will be for the 2024 season.

The Commanders will play all four teams from the NFC South and the AFC North next season, including home matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Commanders will play the Baltimore Ravens for just the eighth time in franchise history in the regular season, the last of which came in the 2020 season.

Since the Commanders (4-13) finished fourth in the NFC East, they will also play the fourth place teams in the NFC North, NFC West and AFC South. This year, the fourth place finishers in those respective divisions are the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, who the Commanders defeated in Week 1, and the Chicago Bears. The matchups with the Titans and Bears will be at home. The Commanders will also have nine home games this season.

Here is a full look at the Commanders' 2024 season:

Home opponents:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears

Away opponents: