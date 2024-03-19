Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 5.0

The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team.

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 19)

Analysis: I don't have any more clarity on this pick than I did in my last mock. The Commanders did move on from Sam Howell, and I'm sticking with Maye here.

Expert: Joel Klatt, FOX Sports

Selection: UNC QB Drake Maye (March 19)

Analysis: I know there have been some people taking some shots at Maye in recent weeks as we dive further into the film. It might not be the cleanest film out there, but if you watch him and you can't see the top-end potential, you're biased and crazy. Outside of Williams, Maye has the highest potential in the draft, and I don't have any questions about that. Maye's a bona fide No. 1 pick in almost every other year.

Expert: Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 18)

Analysis: A new owner, general manager, coaching staff and now franchise quarterback. Daniels is an electric runner with a quick release to make touch throws. He drastically improved against pressure in 2023, but needs to stay on that trajectory to live up to this draft position.

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 19)

Analysis: Here's where the intrigue begins. Daniels or Drake Maye ... or is it possible J.J. McCarthy is in play? I don't think anyone has a great handle on which quarterback the Commanders prefer just yet. I have Daniels over Maye in my position rankings -- both are in my top six overall -- and McCarthy is a distant fourth. There's no consensus around the league, though, which makes this pick the pivot point in the draft.

One quarterback we know who won't be involved in Washington is 2023 starter Sam Howell, who was dealt to the Seahawks last week. The Commanders brought in Marcus Mariota to serve as the backup to whichever rookie they select. And like the Bears, they have a good pair of wideouts in Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, though there are questions along the offensive line.

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 19)

Analysis: I like Jayden Daniels more than Drake Maye -- and I'd take him here. But Washington may feel differently; whatever happens, they have to take a QB here.

Expert: Joe Deleone, Sports Illustrated

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 18)

Analysis: Jayden Daniels's ability to play at a high level for a rookie will be enticing for Washington's already talent-filled offense. Daniels also feels to be the better option between him and Drake Maye because his athleticism fits nicely in Kliff Kingsbury's offensive system.

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 19)

Analysis: Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, didn't work out at the league's scouting combine but will draw scores of eyes at LSU's pro day next week. He's already saddled with the unfortunate burden of being compared to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, which includes concerns about how well (or willing) Daniels will be to protect his slender frame – and D.C. fans can easily remember Robert Griffin III's unrecoverable breakdown near the end of his 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. But credit Daniels, whose decision-making (40 TD passes, 4 INTs last season), accuracy, touch and processing speed all seem well ahead of Jackson and RG3 at similar points in their development.

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 18)

Analysis: The Seattle Seahawks traded for Sam Howell, so there is no doubt that the Washington Commanders will take a quarterback at No. 2. However, the signing of Marcus Mariota could help signal which passer is picked here. Jayden Daniels is the better fit in Kliff Kingsbury's offense and should be able to produce immediately with all of the Commanders' weapons.

Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Selection: LSU QB Jayden Daniels (March 18)