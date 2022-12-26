5 takeaways from Washington's loss against San Francisco

The Washington Commanders dropped their second straight game on Christmas Eve when they travelled to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20. The Commanders remain in control of their playoff hopes, but they must win the final two games.

Here are five takeaways from the weekend.

1. A decision at quarterback.

Taylor Heinicke had two distinctly different halves against the 49ers. The first showed what the offense can look like when he is in a groove. His 89 passing yards were not eye-catching, but he was efficient with eight completions on 11 attempts and a rating of 126.7.

However, things began to unravel once the 49ers started to extend their lead. He lost a fumble and threw an interception on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, and the 49ers were able to turn those extra possessions into two field goals, essentially putting the game out of reach with nine minutes left.

That led to Ron Rivera replacing Heinicke with Wentz at starting quarterback, and in his first bit of action since breaking his finger in Week 6, the veteran led the Commanders on an 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 20-yard pass to Curtis Samuel.

Rivera now faces a decision at quarterback for the last two games. Both Wentz and Heinicke bring something different to the position, and while Rivera did not say much on the subject, he did inform reporters at his press conference that he and the offensive staff would evaluate the film and make a decision the following week.

Rivera is addressing the media on Tuesday, so his choice will likely come then.