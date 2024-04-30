Commanders add 'elite athletes' to roster with 2024 draft class

As for the players who did receive RAS grades, TCU tackle Brandon Coleman sits atop the Commanders' draft haul with a 9.97/10. An All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023, Coleman ran a 4.99 40 with a 1.73 10-yard split, recorded a 34-inch vertical and had a 9-foot-6 broad jump -- all of which were top 10 metrics for offensive linemen.

Add that to Coleman being a three-year starter with experience at three positions, and it's easy to see why the Commanders would be interested in giving him a chance to compete.

"He really impressed us," Peters said of Coleman. "We had him in here on a 30 visit, really loved his story. And he's got over 1,600 snaps at tackle. He also played guard. We see him as a tackle, and we think he could be a really good tackle. He's really experienced. He's got heavy hands. He's a really good athlete. So, we were really fortunate to get him where we got him."

The Commanders made a habit of finding players who paired their athleticism with production. Ben Sinnott (9.73) had the best vertical jump for a tight end, which helped him leap to haul in passes and lead Kansas State with 676 receiving yards; Jordan Magee (9.6) ranked in the top 4% of linebacker prospects from 1987-2024 and used his traits to lead Temple in tackles (80) and sacks.

Even players like Javontae Jean-Baptiste (9.22), Washington's seventh-round pick who will be a developmental piece as a rookie, has upside for his future, as he paced Notre Dame with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.