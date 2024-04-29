Five things to know about Jer'Zhan Newton

Newton is one of five brothers. Three of them have already played at the collegiate level. Twins and older brothers Jervon Jr. and Jerquan played for Mars Hill at the Division II level. Jervon -- a running back -- rushed for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior, while Jerquan -- a linebacker -- recorded 16 tackles.

Jer'Zhan and his brothers all love to compete, particularly with each other. They've loved football from an early age, and they often spent their days together by playing football in the street and training together.

"My dad raised us all to be close," Jerjuan said via ProFootballNetwork. "When we were younger, we would always fight, and he would be like, 'No fighting.' Whenever my brothers and I would fight, we would get in trouble and then he would make us hug it out. He always taught us that brothers don't fight, and now I'm big on that. I'm close with all my brothers. We all have that same bond with each other. I know I can call any one of my brothers at any time, and they will be there."