 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Five things to know about Jer'Zhan Newton

Apr 29, 2024 at 01:58 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

MicrosoftTeams-image (28)

The Washington Commanders drafted Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton with the No. 26 overall pick. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest defensive linemen.

1. He's the first player from his high school to be drafted in the second round.

Clearwater Central Catholic High School has a brief history of supplying the NFL with talent. Prior to this year, four players suited up for the Marauders before moving on to the professional ranks: Riley Cooper, Colin McCarthy, Jeff Smith and Amari Burney.

Newton bumps that list up to five players, and the defensive tackle was the highest drafted of the bunch.

There were already signs that Newton had a bright future in football. He recorded 244 tackles and 24 sacks during his high school career on top of contributing to the offense as a running back. As a senior, Newton grabbed 104 stop and 16 sacks, earning him All-American honors from MaxPreps and a slew of college offers as one of the best prospects in Florida.

Newton received interest from 19 schools but chose to play for the Illini in the Big Ten, an experience that he feels has set him up for success in the NFL.

"I know the Big Ten had a lot of offensive linemen that get drafted really highly. So, I feel like the competition there, you got to be physical to play in the Big Ten as well. So, for me to dominate in a very physical league, I feel like that shows my grit."

2. Football runs in the family.

Newton is part of a large family, and it shouldn't be a surprise that football is a big deal in their household.

Newton is one of five brothers. Three of them have already played at the collegiate level. Twins and older brothers Jervon Jr. and Jerquan played for Mars Hill at the Division II level. Jervon -- a running back -- rushed for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior, while Jerquan -- a linebacker -- recorded 16 tackles.

Jerjuan, another older brother, played for the Toledo Rockets and is tied for ninth on the program's career touchdown reception list and caught 134 passes for 1,894 yards. His youngest brother, Jershuan, is listed as a three-star athlete by 247Sports.

Jer'Zhan and his brothers all love to compete, particularly with each other. They've loved football from an early age, and they often spent their days together by playing football in the street and training together.

"My dad raised us all to be close," Jerjuan said via ProFootballNetwork. "When we were younger, we would always fight, and he would be like, 'No fighting.' Whenever my brothers and I would fight, we would get in trouble and then he would make us hug it out. He always taught us that brothers don't fight, and now I'm big on that. I'm close with all my brothers. We all have that same bond with each other. I know I can call any one of my brothers at any time, and they will be there."

Related Links

PHOTOS | The best of Jer'Zhan Newton

Check out the top photos of Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton, the Washington Commanders' first pick of Day 2 in the NFL draft.

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
1 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
2 / 20

Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
3 / 20

Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes (33) and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) tackle Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and teammate Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
4 / 20

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and teammate Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Kayla Wolf/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive lineman Denzel Daxon (6) and Jer'Zhan Newton (4) smother Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
5 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Denzel Daxon (6) and Jer'Zhan Newton (4) smother Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) is stopped by Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) and linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
6 / 20

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) is stopped by Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) and linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois' Seth Coleman (49) and Jer'Zhan Newton sack Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
7 / 20

Illinois' Seth Coleman (49) and Jer'Zhan Newton sack Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
8 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) and linebacker Seth Coleman (49) celebrate after Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne was sacked during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
9 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) and linebacker Seth Coleman (49) celebrate after Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne was sacked during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Matt Marton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
10 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
11 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) is pursued by, left to right, Illinois' players Xavier Scott (14), Nicario Harper (0), Jer'Zhan Newton (4) and Miles Scott (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 20

Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) is pursued by, left to right, Illinois' players Xavier Scott (14), Nicario Harper (0), Jer'Zhan Newton (4) and Miles Scott (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton hits Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Newton was called for targeting and ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
13 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton hits Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Newton was called for targeting and ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
14 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) looks to elude Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (94) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
15 / 20

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) looks to elude Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (94) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton reacts after being flagged for his hit on Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Newton was called for targeting and ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
16 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton reacts after being flagged for his hit on Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Newton was called for targeting and ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (94) and teammate defensive back Tony Adams (6) celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
17 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (94) and teammate defensive back Tony Adams (6) celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Illinois won 14-6. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
18 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
19 / 20

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
20 / 20

FILE - Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. He was a terror for quarterbacks.

Newton was ranked as the second-best defensive tackle on Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board, and there's an obvious why: he was a terror for quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

Newton racked up 43 total pressures in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked third among all FBS defensive tackles. That played a role in him accounting for 103 pressures over his college career, which, according to his college bio on Illinois' roster, was the most among all defensive tackles.

And those pressures weren't just hurries. Newton was one of the most efficient interior defensive tackles when it came to taking down the quarterback, recording 18 sacks in four seasons. That total tied College Football Hall of Famer Moe Gardner for the most sacks by an Illinois defensive tackle.

Newton was one of the most utilized interior defenders in college football on pass plays last season, ranking second behind JMU's James Carpenter with 402 snaps. He was also a solid run defender, tying for ninth with 30 tackles on run plays with a stop rate of 7.4%. No matter how you look at it, Newton believes that he is "dominant."

"My football IQ is really high compared to other defensive linemen," Newton added. "I have a great pre-snap recognition. I know which plays coming at which down and distance, which formation brings which play. So, I just feel like my knowledge on the game is very high compared to other people."

4. He's almost universally recognized as a steal for the Commanders.

Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters were in shock when they saw Newton was still available at No. 36 overall. "I cannot believe you're still here," Peters told Newton on the call informing him that he would be a Commander.

So, Washington made sure to take him before anyone else got the chance. It was a decision that has been recognized as one of the team's best picks of the entire weekend, with many calling it a steal.

"The Commanders landed a steal in the early second round with Newton, who will be a factor in the run game while providing interior pressure," wrote NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

The Commanders were nervous that he wasn't going to make it to them at No. 36 overall. He was a team captain who brought explosiveness and violence to his position at Illinois. To Peters, he was "exactly who we want to bring in this building." His production on the inside and outside made it an easy decision for them.

While not necessarily a need, most analysts love the move.

"This is a steal for the Commanders, getting a three-down defensive tackle with immediate pass rush upside," wrote SB Nation's Joseph Acosta. "I understand the foot injury concerns but he's such a dominant pass rusher that it makes so much sense for the Commanders to make this pick."

And many believe that Newton is going to impact the Commanders' defense right away.

"He's a playmaker at the defensive tackle position," said NFL Network's Michael Robinson. "He's not a guy that's just going to hold the point and just get in the way. He's going to shed an offensive tackle and still be able to make the play in the backfield."

5. He's healthy and ready to contribute.

Newton was noticeably absent from the on-field work at the combine in February. He suffered a Jones fracture in his foot, and the surgery prevented him from participating in Indianapolis.

The injury was a key topic of discussion when the Commanders first drafted him, but he brought some positive news to his Zoom press conference. He's fully healed and ready to go.

"The injury happened midseason, got surgery on it in January, healed up, fully healed, then I did a Pro Day back in Illinois and ever since then I've been ready to go," Newton said.

We'll never get any real answer as to whether Newton's injury caused him to slip out of the first round, although that is a common occurrence for talented prospects. Obviously, Newton is happy that he was drafted, but falling to Day 2 will "1,000%" is going to give him motivation in his career.

"A lot of people don't have this opportunity. Definitely [adds] fuel to my fire and a chip on my shoulder. But I mean, that was always [there]."

Related Content

news

Commanders agree to terms with 11 college free agents

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday afternoon
news

Wake Up Washington | Recapping all the draft action

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 24, 2024.
news

Final 2024 NFL Draft Grades | Commanders applauded for 'a straight up masterpiece' of a draft

The first draft with Peters and Quinn at the helm was a special one
news

Commanders select DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste with the 222nd pick 

Jean-Baptiste (6-foot-5, 239 pounds) was a consistent contributor at Ohio State for four seasons before moving to Notre Dame for his final collegiate campaign. During 2023, the defensive end started 12 out of 13 games and led the team in both tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (5).
news

Commanders select S Dominique Hampton with the 161st pick 

Hampton (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) spent six seasons with the Huskies and was a major contributor for five. He had to wait until 2022 to be a full-time starter, but he made the most of his opportunities with 151 tackles and 11 pass breakups. He was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2023. 
news

Commanders select LB Jordan Magee with 139th pick

Yet another college team captain joins the Burgundy & Gold's ranks. Magee (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) got a lot of good experience while at Temple, rising as a starter in 2021.
news

Luke McCaffrey | 'I'm ready to get to work right away'

The Washington Commanders took Rice wide receiver with the 100th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is a full transcript of his interview with the media.
news

2024 NFL Draft Day 2 grades | Experts speak highly of Washington's savviness, decisions

The Commanders addressed five positions with five picks on Day 2
news

Commanders draft WR Luke McCaffrey with 100th overall pick

McCaffrey (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) started his career at Nebraska before joining the Owls in 2022. A First Team All-American in the American Athletic Conference, McCaffrey set career highs in receptions (71), yards (992) and touchdowns (13). 
news

Brandon Coleman | 'I love the coaches and the vibe'

The Washington Commanders drafted TCU tackle Brandon Coleman with the No. 67 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
news

Mike Sainristil | 'This is a once in a lifetime opportunity'

The Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Mike Sainristil with the No. 50 overall pick. Here is a full transcript of his phone interview with the media.
Advertising