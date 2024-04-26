2023 No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud sees bright future for Jayden Daniels

Daniels' ability to do more with his legs is an advantage that Stroud doesn't have, and it played a role in the Commanders taking him last night.

"The way he runs, we talk about it kind of takes your soul as a defense," said general manager Adam Peters. "You think you got him and then all of a sudden, he rips off a 40-yard run, and this is against the SEC. This isn't against some lower competition."

There is going to be a mountain of expectations placed on Daniels as the quarterback for a franchise that hasn't had a concrete answer at the position in recent memory. None of that is coming from Daniels himself, though, as he just wants to fit whatever role he needs and "put it all out there on the line" for his teammates.

And while the Commanders have made sure the pressure isn't all going to be on Daniels to revitalize the franchise, they are certainly excited about him.