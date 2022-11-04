Commanders' all-black alternate uniforms will make home debut against Vikings

The Washington Commanders will be looking to extend their win streak at home on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in style.

In honor of the Week 9 Salute to Service-themed game, Washington will be sporting its all-black alternate uniforms for the first time at FedExField. The look features a number of design elements that pay tribute to the military, including a custom diamond camo pattern, the "Commanders" wordmark on the left breast in a position mirroring that of an authentic military name and a "one mission" inscription on inner collar in remembrance of no-man-left-behind mentality.

Players have expressed their excitement around the uniforms, which they have only worn once so far against Dallas last month. Quarterback Carson Wentz called them "sharp," while Sam Cosmi referred to them as "sleek and intimidating."

In connection with their team on the field, fan are encouraged to wear black team gear and black out the stadium on Sunday. Throughout the weekend, the Commanders are offering special opportunities fan to get their hands on the black alternates ahead of the game.

On Saturday, the first 200 fans at the team store will receive a voucher redeemable to purchase a black alternate jersey. The voucher is limited to one jersey per person and expires at the close of retail business that day. Store hours are 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, fans will have the opportunity to purchase black alternate jerseys at the Team Store, as well at tents 110 and 115 on the main concourse while supplies last.