Inaugural 'Select a Seat' event delivers unforgettable experience to first-time season ticket members

All those inside-the-stadium perks were particularly exciting for Monette Madayag who, before this weekend, had never been inside FedExField. The Army human resources technician first heard about "Select a Seat" at Washington's "Park and Party" event earlier in the month. She came to "Select a Seat" with a friend and the two newly minted season ticket members, fittingly, locked in terrace table seats, a brand-new offering at FedExField this year. As someone thinking through all of the factors of finding their perfect seat, Monette appreciated the ease of the "Select a Seat" experience.