Inaugural 'Select a Seat' event delivers unforgettable experience to first-time season ticket members

Kyle Koons had trouble falling asleep on Friday, February 26. He was too excited. In just a few hours, he'd finally be turning a lifelong wish into a reality.
"For me, it's been a childhood dream to have season tickets," he said.
The diehard, Pennsylvania-based Washington Commanders fan was one of thousands of fans to become a season ticket member for the very first time last weekend. Washington's inaugural "Select a Seat" event provided a special opportunity for attendees to personally choose from the best available seats for the 2022 Season. In addition, fans were treated to one-day-only incentives, a tour of the Commanders locker room, time with Washington Alum Gary Clark and a chance for photos with the new uniforms.
All those inside-the-stadium perks were particularly exciting for Monette Madayag who, before this weekend, had never been inside FedExField. The Army human resources technician first heard about "Select a Seat" at Washington's "Park and Party" event earlier in the month. She came to "Select a Seat" with a friend and the two newly minted season ticket members, fittingly, locked in terrace table seats, a brand-new offering at FedExField this year. As someone thinking through all of the factors of finding their perfect seat, Monette appreciated the ease of the "Select a Seat" experience.
"It was a very smooth transition all the way from the parking, coming in, not having to wait long in line," she said. "It wasn't stressful or disorganized at all. I loved that."
A smooth process was also key for Rob Shoemaker who, despite wanting to be a STM for nearly 20 years, found that "life usually kept getting in the way."
"Actually, one time I put down the deposit and then found out my wife was pregnant with our second," the Frederick, Maryland, native said with a laugh.
On Sunday, that second child accompanied him to the "Select a Seat" event. In just a few months, the two will be taking in games in person together.
And when they do, he'll be just a few feet away another first-time season ticket member, Kyle Koons, whose hope is that the 2022 season marks the beginning of a tradition with his two sons that will span many years.
"Oh, I've already had this planned. My boys are going to be going, and they're gonna be sitting in those same seats as long as I can help it," Kyle said. "I plan on passing them down to them. That's my biggest gift to them."
