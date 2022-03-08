Here's how to participate in the Sean Taylor Memorial Project beginning on April 1

Starting next month, the Washington Commanders will honor and celebrate Sean Taylor with the kickoff of the Sean Taylor Memorial Project.

On April 1st, Sean's birthday, meet us online for:

The launch of the official Sean Taylor Memorial page where fans can share their favorite Sean memories through personal photos and videos

Social media tributes throughout the day honoring Sean Taylor and highlighting his greatest on-field moments

Throughout the rest of the year, we'll share details on additional Sean Taylor Memorial Project events, which we are developing in partnership with the Taylor family, including:

The reveal of an immersive and interactive memorial at FedExField

The launch of a limited-edition merchandise line benefiting the Sean Taylor Legacy Project

The start of the Sean Taylor Memorial Project marks the beginning of the team's "Command Legacy" campaign, an ongoing celebration of Washington's 90th anniversary and the Washington Legends that have shaped team history.

Following the release of the team's 2022 schedule, we will reveal must-know info about other upcoming "Command Legacy" moments, including tributes to more Washington Legends, all three Super Bowl-winning teams and the iconic Hogs offensive line, as well as plans to bring Washington Legends and fans together through "Command Legacy" activities during Training Camp, preseason and more.