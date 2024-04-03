Commanders announce free agency jersey numbers

The Washington Commanders have been one of the busiest teams in the league to start free agency, signing more than two dozen players, most of which will be new faces. The roster is going to look drastically different in 2024, and we now know which jersey numbers this year's free agency class will be wearing during their first season with the Burgundy & Gold.
Here's which number each free agent will wear this upcoming season, separated by offense, defense and special teams.
Offense
- QB Marcus Mariota: No. 0
- WR Oladmide Zaccheaus: No. 14
- QB Jeff Driskel: No. 16
- RB Austin Ekeler: No. 30
- RB Jeremy McNichols: 31
- C Michael Deiter: No. 60
- G Nick Allegretti: No. 67
- C Tyler Biadasz: No. 63
Defense
- LB Frankie Luvu: No. 4
- LB Dante Fowler Jr.: No. 6
- S Jeremy Chinn: No. 11
- CB Noah Igbinoghene: No. 19
- CB Michael Davis: No. 24
- CB James Pierre: No. 29
- LB Bobby Wagner: No. 54
- LB Anthony Pittman: No. 57
- DE Dorance Armstrong: No. 92
- DE Clelin Ferrell: No. 99
Special teams
- LS Tyler Ott: No. 69
- K Brandon McManus: No. 3