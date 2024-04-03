 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders announce free agency jersey numbers

Apr 03, 2024 at 02:26 PM
MicrosoftTeams-image (26) copy

The Washington Commanders have been one of the busiest teams in the league to start free agency, signing more than two dozen players, most of which will be new faces. The roster is going to look drastically different in 2024, and we now know which jersey numbers this year's free agency class will be wearing during their first season with the Burgundy & Gold.

Here's which number each free agent will wear this upcoming season, separated by offense, defense and special teams.

Offense

  • QB Marcus Mariota: No. 0
  • WR Oladmide Zaccheaus: No. 14
  • QB Jeff Driskel: No. 16
  • RB Austin Ekeler: No. 30
  • RB Jeremy McNichols: 31
  • C Michael Deiter: No. 60
  • G Nick Allegretti: No. 67
  • C Tyler Biadasz: No. 63

Defense

  • LB Frankie Luvu: No. 4
  • LB Dante Fowler Jr.: No. 6
  • S Jeremy Chinn: No. 11
  • CB Noah Igbinoghene: No. 19
  • CB Michael Davis: No. 24
  • CB James Pierre: No. 29
  • LB Bobby Wagner: No. 54
  • LB Anthony Pittman: No. 57
  • DE Dorance Armstrong: No. 92
  • DE Clelin Ferrell: No. 99

Special teams

  • LS Tyler Ott: No. 69
  • K Brandon McManus: No. 3

Related Content

news

Ekeler brings versatility to Commanders' 2-back system

Ekeler, who recorded 1,000 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in his seven-year career, will be joining third-year pro Brian Robinson Jr. to revitalize a backfield that showed flashes despite a lack of attention in 2023. Where Robinson will be the primary back between the tackles, Ekeler is expected to be versatile threat he's been his whole career, providing Washington with an offensive weapon that's lead the league in scoring twice. 
news

Commanders sign DL Haggai Chisom Nduisi

Ndubuisi, (6-6, 298) is entering his second year in the NFL. He joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and the Denver Broncos this past season as a part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. He also had a stint in the United Football League (UFL) with the San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 before joining Washington.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new energy in the building

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
news

Commanders re-signees excited for new direction, more opportunity

Though most of the open spots have been filled by new players, Washington decided to retain four players from the old regime: Reaves, tackle Cornelius Lucas, defensive end Efe Obada and receiver/return specialist Jamison Crowder. The new staff made two things clear to the players they decided to keep: they want to win and do so the right way. That's a message they can get behind. 
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 7.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Commanders find help at quarterback, tackle, cornerback

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up, we're looking at The Draft Network's Jaime Eisner, where he has Washington taking a quarterback as well as one of the most experienced offensive tackles and a physical cornerback to add to its secondary. 
news

Dates set for Commanders 2024 OTAs, minicamp

The Washington Commander have spent the last few weeks adding players to improve their roster, bringing in nearly two dozen new additions. Now, it's time to begin preparing for the 2024 season with the offseason workout program.
news

Commanders sign WR Oladmide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus, (5-8, 194) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019.
news

Commanders sign RB Jeremy McNichols

McNichols, (5-9, 205) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a fifth-round pick (162nd overall) in 2017.
news

Wake Up Washington | Happy Draft Month!

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 1, 2024.
news

From the DMV to MSG, Monica McNutt has made most of opportunities in basketball 

This Women's History Month, Commanders.com is passing the page to Monica McNutt to talk about her passion for sports and journalism in her own words.
Advertising