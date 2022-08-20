Commanders announce DNPs for preseason game vs. Chiefs

The Washington Commanders have announced that the following players will not play in their second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs:
- RB J.D. McKissic
- TE Curtis Hodges
- TE Cole Turner
- T Rashod Hill
- G Andrew Norwell
- G Wes Schweitzer
- T Charles Leno Jr.
- G Nolan Laufenberg
- G Trai Turner
- TE John Bates
The Commanders have announced the following lineup changes:
- Cornelius Lucas will start at left tackle
- Aaron Monteiro will start at right guard
- Saahdiq Charles will start at left guard
- Armani Rogers will start at tight end
- James Smith-Williams will start at defensive end