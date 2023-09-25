News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Bills Stats & Snaps

Sep 25, 2023 at 09:11 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

"Washington-Buffalo Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • Washington fell to Buffalo 37-3 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Bills, Week 3

Check out the best shots from the Washington Commanders' Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed 19-of-29 passes for 170 yards and four interceptions.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 10 times for 70 yards (7.0 yards per carry). He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in his career.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had two receptions for 54 yards.
  • Samuel hauled in a 37-yard reception at the end of the first quarter. It was his longest reception since a 49-yard touchdown reception against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the 2022 season. It was the fifth-longest reception of his career.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 41 yards.
  • Tight End Cole Turner had four receptions for 35 yards including a career-long 21-yard reception.
  • Turner's 35 receiving yards marked a new single-game high.

Defense

  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller had three passes defensed and recorded his 15th career interception, his first since Week 18 last season against Dallas.
  • Fuller's three passes defensed are his most in a single game since Week 2 of last season against Detroit.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. He now has a pass defensed in back-to-back games for the first time since Week 11-12 of last season.
  • Defensive End Montez Sweat had a quarterback hit, his fifth of the season.
  • Defensive End Chase Young had a tackle for loss, the 15th of his career.

Special Teams

  • Punter Tress Way punted three times for 150 yards.
  • Kicker Joey Slye connected on his only field goal attempt, good from 51 yards. It was his first 50-plus yard field goal this season and the 18th of his career.

Snap counts

Offense (54 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Andrew Wylie 54 100%
Charles Leno Jr. 54 100%
Sam Cosmi 54 100%
Sam Howell 54 100%
Nick Gates 54 100%
Jahan Dotson 51 94%
Terry McLaurin 44 81%
Curtis Samuel 40 74%
Antonio Gibson 33 61%
Cole Turner 31 57%
John Bates 31 57%
Brian Robinson Jr. 20 37%
Dyami Brown 12 22%
Byron Pringle 6 11%
Chris Rodriguez Jr. 1 2%
Jamison Crowder 1 2%

Defense (68 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Cody Barton 68 100%
Darrick Forrest 68 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 68 100%
Kamren Curl 68 100%
Kendall Fuller 67 99%
Jonathan Allen 56 82%
Daron Payne 54 79%
Chase Young 54 79%
Jamin Davis 53 78%
Montez Sweat 49 72%
Percy Butler 44 65%
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. 28 41%
James Smith-Williams 22 32%
John Ridgeway 20 29%
Abdullah Anderson 16 24%
Casey Toohill 11 16%
Khaleke Hudson 1 1%

