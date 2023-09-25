Commanders-Bills Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Buffalo Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- Washington fell to Buffalo 37-3 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 19-of-29 passes for 170 yards and four interceptions.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 10 times for 70 yards (7.0 yards per carry). He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in his career.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had two receptions for 54 yards.
- Samuel hauled in a 37-yard reception at the end of the first quarter. It was his longest reception since a 49-yard touchdown reception against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the 2022 season. It was the fifth-longest reception of his career.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 41 yards.
- Tight End Cole Turner had four receptions for 35 yards including a career-long 21-yard reception.
- Turner's 35 receiving yards marked a new single-game high.
Defense
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller had three passes defensed and recorded his 15th career interception, his first since Week 18 last season against Dallas.
- Fuller's three passes defensed are his most in a single game since Week 2 of last season against Detroit.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. He now has a pass defensed in back-to-back games for the first time since Week 11-12 of last season.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat had a quarterback hit, his fifth of the season.
- Defensive End Chase Young had a tackle for loss, the 15th of his career.
Special Teams
- Punter Tress Way punted three times for 150 yards.
- Kicker Joey Slye connected on his only field goal attempt, good from 51 yards. It was his first 50-plus yard field goal this season and the 18th of his career.
Snap counts
Offense (54 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|54
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|54
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|54
|100%
|Sam Howell
|54
|100%
|Nick Gates
|54
|100%
|Jahan Dotson
|51
|94%
|Terry McLaurin
|44
|81%
|Curtis Samuel
|40
|74%
|Antonio Gibson
|33
|61%
|Cole Turner
|31
|57%
|John Bates
|31
|57%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|20
|37%
|Dyami Brown
|12
|22%
|Byron Pringle
|6
|11%
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|1
|2%
|Jamison Crowder
|1
|2%
Defense (68 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Cody Barton
|68
|100%
|Darrick Forrest
|68
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|68
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|68
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|67
|99%
|Jonathan Allen
|56
|82%
|Daron Payne
|54
|79%
|Chase Young
|54
|79%
|Jamin Davis
|53
|78%
|Montez Sweat
|49
|72%
|Percy Butler
|44
|65%
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|28
|41%
|James Smith-Williams
|22
|32%
|John Ridgeway
|20
|29%
|Abdullah Anderson
|16
|24%
|Casey Toohill
|11
|16%
|Khaleke Hudson
|1
|1%