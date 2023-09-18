Commanders-Broncos Stats & Snaps

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Sep 18, 2023
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 35-33 victory over the Denver Broncos, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders defeated the Denver Broncos, 35-33 at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
  • Washington has started 2-0 for the first time since 2011.
  • Washington defeated Denver for the first time since Dec. 24, 2017 and the first time in Denver since Nov. 18, 2001.
  • Head Coach Ron Rivera won his 100th career regular season game, becoming the eight active head coach to reach the milestone.
  • Rivera has become the 44th coach in NFL history to record 100 career regular season wins.
  • Washington converted a two-point conversion for the first time since Week 2 of last season.
  • Washington overcame an 18-point deficit, the largest road win since the team came back from a 21-point deficit on Nov. 4, 1990 at Detroit.
  • Washington scored 35 points, the most in a single game since Nov. 26, 2020 at Dallas.
  • Washington had nine players record two or more receptions, the most in a single game in franchise history.
  • Washington has recorded two or more turnovers for the third consecutive game dating back to last season.
  • Washington held Denver to a 4-for-12 third down conversion rate. The ninth straight game Washington has held their opponents to four or fewer third downs.

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed 27-of-39 passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns. He added two rushes for 13 yards.
  • Howell is the fourth quarterback in Washington history to win his first three starts at the helm in the Super Bowl era, joining Billy Kilmer (1971), Ed Rubbert (1987) and Todd Collins (2007).
  • Howell eclipsed 500-career passing yards in the first half of this afternoon's game.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had five receptions for 55 yards and a 30-yard touchdown reception. It was the 10th 30-plus yard touchdown reception of his career.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 18 carries for 87 yards. He added two receptions for 42 yards.
  • Robinson's two rushing touchdowns mark the first time a Washington running back has recorded two rushing touchdowns in a single game since Antonio Gibson on November 14, 2021 vs. Tampa Bay.
  • Robinson eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards and 900 rushing yards in his career.
  • Tight End Logan Thomas had two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. It was his first touchdown since Week 2 of last season.
  • Tight End John Bates had three receptions for a career-high 46 yards. His 35-yard reception in the second quarter was the longest of his career.
  • Bates' 35-yard reception was the longest by a Washington tight end since Dec. 5, 2021 when Logan Thomas recorded a 35-yard reception against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Defense

  • Linebacker Jamin Davis forced a fumble, the first of his career.
  • Linebacker Cody Barton recorded his second career fumble recovery.  
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne recorded one sack, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed in the victory.
  • Defensive End Chase Young had 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. He recorded his first full sack since Oct. 10, 2021 vs. New Orleans and his first multi-sack game since September 13, 2020 vs. Philadelphia.
  • Young eclipsed 10-career sacks.
  • DE Montez Sweat recorded 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits. It is the first time in his career he has had multiple sacks in back-to-back games.
  • Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. recorded his first career interception.
  • Forbes Jr. is the second player in franchise history to record at least one interception in his first two career games, joining George Cheverko in 1948.

Special Teams

  • Kicker Joey Slye went 2-for-4 knocking home field goals from 44 and 49 yards.
  • Punter Tress Way punted three times for 168 yards. His 66-yard punt is tied for the fifth longest of his career. It was his longest punt since a 68-yard punt, Week 7 of 2022.

Snap counts

Offense (73 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Andrew Wylie 73 100%
Charles Leno Jr. 73 100%
Saahdiq Charles 73 100%
Sam Howell 73 100%
Nick Gates 73 100%
Sam Cosmi 72 99%
Jahan Dotson 62 85%
Terry McLaurin 54 74%
Curtis Samuel 45 62%
John Bates 38 52%
Brian Robinson Jr. 38 52%
Antonio Gibson 35 48%
Logan Thomas 29 40%
Cole Turner 23 32%
Dyami Brown 23 32
Brian Pringle 13 18%
Mitchell Tinsley 3 4
Chris Rodriguez Jr. 2 3%
Ricky Stromberg 1 1%

Defense (66 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Cody Barton 66 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 66 100%
Darrick Forrest 66 100%
Kamren Curl 66 100%
Kendall Fuller 66 100%
Jon Allen 57 86%
Daron Payne 51 77%
Montez Sweat 48 73%
Chase Young 47 71%
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. 44 67%
Jamin Davis 41 62
Percy Butler 31 47%
Abdullah Anderson 21 32%
James Smith-Williams 21 32%
John Ridgeway 19 29%
Casey Toohill 16 24%

