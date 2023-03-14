News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders claim CB Cam Dantzler Sr. off waivers

Mar 14, 2023 at 01:39 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

AP22284723859556
Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3) on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Washington Commanders have claimed cornerback Cam Dantzler off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings four days after the team released him.

Dantzler, a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, has been a starter more often than not with 26 starts in 35 games. Dantzler did not play much in the second half of the 2022 season, but he has recorded at least 50 tackles in each of the last two seasons and has three interceptions in his career to go with 17 pass breakups. Dantzler has also forced three fumbles with two recoveries.

Dantzler has been a consistent cover corner with the Vikings with at least a 60 in the category from Pro Football Focus over the last three seasons.

The Commanders are confident in many of the cornerbacks they have on the roster, including Danny Johnson, who has reportedly re-signed with the Commanders, but it was clear that the group needed depth once William Jackson III was traded and Benjamin St-Juste sprained his ankle. The defense still gave up the third-fewest passing yards in 2022, but explosive plays became a problem at points in the second half of the season.

The Commanders are likely not done adding to the position, but bringing in a player with starting experience who can contribute right away is a good start for their offseason plans.

Related Content

news

Here are the dates to watch on the 2023 Pro Day schedule

Over the next two months, the Washington Commanders' scouts will travel across the country to see prospects conduct workouts at their college campuses. Here are all the confirmed pro day dates.

news

Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (as of March 7).

news

Daron Payne earned his new contract. Now, he's ready to take the next step in his career

Payne showed that he deserves to stay in Washington. As he gets ready for Year 6, he wants to show that he hasn't even hit his stride.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Giants OL Nick Gates

Gates has started in 28 games over the course of his career and has played at every position except left tackle.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Seahawks LB Cody Barton

Barton is coming off a career season in which he had 136 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with OL Andrew Wylie

Wylie has spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs and has 59 starts in his career.

news

2023 Commanders free agency journal

Stay up to the minute with all the latest reports, and be sure to check back with Commanders.com and the Commanders app for continuing 2023 free agency coverage.

news

Social media reacts to Daron Payne signing his contract extension

The Washington Commanders have signed Daron Payne to a longterm extension, keeping one of the best defensive tackle on the team for years to come. Here is how social media reacted to the new.

news

Commanders sign Daron Payne to contract extension

Payne, who tied a franchise record for a defensive tackle with 11.5 sacks, returns to Washington and keeps the team's defensive interior intact for years to come.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr.

news

Wake Up Washington | Free agency approaches

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Advertising