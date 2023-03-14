Commanders claim CB Cam Dantzler Sr. off waivers

The Washington Commanders have claimed cornerback Cam Dantzler off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings four days after the team released him.

Dantzler, a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, has been a starter more often than not with 26 starts in 35 games. Dantzler did not play much in the second half of the 2022 season, but he has recorded at least 50 tackles in each of the last two seasons and has three interceptions in his career to go with 17 pass breakups. Dantzler has also forced three fumbles with two recoveries.

Dantzler has been a consistent cover corner with the Vikings with at least a 60 in the category from Pro Football Focus over the last three seasons.

The Commanders are confident in many of the cornerbacks they have on the roster, including Danny Johnson, who has reportedly re-signed with the Commanders, but it was clear that the group needed depth once William Jackson III was traded and Benjamin St-Juste sprained his ankle. The defense still gave up the third-fewest passing yards in 2022, but explosive plays became a problem at points in the second half of the season.