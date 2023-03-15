Commanders claim CB Cameron Dantzler Sr. off waivers

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have claimed CB Cameron Dantzler Sr. off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

Dantzler (6-2, 190) is a three-year NFL veteran who was selected in the third round (89th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft by the Vikings. He has appeared in 35 career regular season games with 26 starts.

In 2022, Dantzler played in 10 games, making nine starts and recorded 50 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Dantzler appeared in 14 games with seven starts in his second season in the NFL. He totaled 52 tackles, eight passes defensed which ranked second on the team and one interception.

In 2020, Dantzler was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, becoming the first Viking to do since 1994. He also was the only rookie defender to record an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery. Dantzler played in 11 games his rookie season and finished tied for fourth in the NFL among rookie defensive backs with three tackles for loss and tied for fifth with two interceptions.

Dantzler played collegiately at Mississippi State where he appeared in 35 games (22 starts). He registered five total interceptions, 78 tackles and 18 passes defensed and was named Second-Team All-SEC Honoree in 2018.