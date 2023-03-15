News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders claim CB Cameron Dantzler Sr. off waivers

Mar 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Screen Shot 2023-03-19 at 10.34.37 AM

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have claimed CB Cameron Dantzler Sr. off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

Dantzler (6-2, 190) is a three-year NFL veteran who was selected in the third round (89th overall) in the 2020 NFL draft by the Vikings. He has appeared in 35 career regular season games with 26 starts.

In 2022, Dantzler played in 10 games, making nine starts and recorded 50 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Dantzler appeared in 14 games with seven starts in his second season in the NFL. He totaled 52 tackles, eight passes defensed which ranked second on the team and one interception.

In 2020, Dantzler was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, becoming the first Viking to do since 1994. He also was the only rookie defender to record an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery. Dantzler played in 11 games his rookie season and finished tied for fourth in the NFL among rookie defensive backs with three tackles for loss and tied for fifth with two interceptions.

Dantzler played collegiately at Mississippi State where he appeared in 35 games (22 starts). He registered five total interceptions, 78 tackles and 18 passes defensed and was named Second-Team All-SEC Honoree in 2018.

Dantzler, 24, attended St. Thomas Aquinas in Hammond, Louisiana and has a son, Cameron and a daughter Carmyn.

Related Content

news

Pro Day watch: Adetomiwa Adebawore's stock continues to rise

Commanders.com will be breaking down who stood out during their pro days. This week, there were several first-round picks and combine stars who further cemented the likelihood of being some of the first players off the board.

news

Five things to know about QB Jacoby Brissett

The Washington Commanders have added veteran leadership to their quarterback room by signing Jacoby Brissett. Here are five things to know about the new signal-caller.

news

Commanders sign DL Abdullah Anderson

The Commanders have announced the following roster move on Friday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Free Agency recap

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 17, 2023.

news

Commanders sign LB Cody Barton

Barton (6-2, 237) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (88th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In his career, Barton has played a total of 65 games with 16 starts and recorded a total of 194 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

news

Inside Andrew Wylie's transition to offensive tackle

Wylie has played right tackle for the past two years and is eager to get back to being in Eric Bieniemy's system.

news

Commanders sign OL Nick Gates

Gates (6-6, 318) is a four-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the New York Giants in 2018. He has appeared in 34 career regular season games with 21 starts, 17 at center, two at right tackle, one at left guard and one at right guard.

news

Commanders sign OL Andrew Wylie

Wylie (6-5, 304) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He has appeared in 71 career regular season games with 59 starts. He has helped lead Kansas City in the playoffs in each of his five years with the club including five AFC West division championships, three AFC Conference Championships and two Super Bowls (LIV, LVII).

news

Commanders re-sign CB Danny Johnson

Johnson (5-9, 190) has appeared in 53 games with eight starts over five seasons, all with Washington. Last season, Johnson appeared in 11 games, making four starts and recorded 29 tackles, nine passes defensed and an interception. From 2018-21, Johnson appeared in 42 games and totaled 30 tackles and four passes defensed.

news

Hard work, dedication and positivity all paid off for Danny Johnson

After going through years of bouncing between the active roster and practice squad, Johnson has earned some long term stability through his effort on the field.

news

Commanders sign QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett, a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2016, has won 18 games as a starter with four teams. He has completed 61.1% of his passes for 10,350 yards with 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

news

Tough, but fair: a message from Eric Bieniemy

Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy explains his coaching style and what he expects from his players.

Advertising