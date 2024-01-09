Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Dallas Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 28-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 38-10 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington blocked a field goal for the first time since October 24, 2021, at Green Bay.
- Washington converted three fourth down attempts for the second time this season.
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 19-for-27 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. He threw two interceptions.
- Howell (388) passed Kirk Cousins (379 in 2015) for the second-most completions in a single season in franchise history.
- Howell (612) passed Kirk Cousins (606 in 2016) for the most attempts in a single season in franchise history.
- Howell has thrown for 4,115 career passing yards. He is the second Washington quarterback to surpass 4,100 career passing yards in their first 18 games joining Robert Griffin III.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed nine times for 25 yards. He also added three receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown.
- Robinson Jr. is the first Washington running back to record four receiving touchdowns in a single season since Chris Thompson also had four in 2017.
- Robinson Jr. is the fifth player in franchise history to record five rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns in a single season. He is the first player to do so since Mike Thomas in 1976.
- Robinson Jr. is the first Washington player to have nine-plus scores in a single season since Antonio Gibson recorded 10 touchdowns in 2021.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson had two carries for eight yards. He also added three receptions for 28 yards.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin registered six receptions for 56 yards.
- McLaurin eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards this season. He is the only Washington player to record 1,000-plus receiving yards in four consecutive
- McLaurin is the first player in franchise history to register 75-plus receptions in four consecutive seasons. He is the 12th player in NFL history to record 75-plus receptions in four of their first five seasons.
- McLaurin (5,283) passed Hugh Taylor (5,233) for the eighth-most receiving yards in franchise history.
- McLaurin (378) passed WR Pierre Garçon (376) for the ninth-most receptions in franchise history.
- Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had two receptions for 15 yards. He also added one attempt for 15 yards.
- Samuel's 28 rushes of 10-plus yards rank sixth-most by a wide receiver in NFL history.
- Wide Receiver Dyami Brown is the first Washington non-quarterback to complete a pass since WR Isaiah Wright did so on December 13, 2020.
- Tight End Logan Thomas had a reception for nine yards. He eclipsed 2,000 career receiving yards.
Defense
- Defensive End Jalen Harris recorded a pass defensed, the first of his career.
- Defensive End Joshua Pryor blocked a field goal for the first time in his career. He joins Brandon Banks as the only Washington rookies to ever block a field goal.
- Defensive Back Quan Martin recorded his second career interception which is tied for the third-most among all defensive rookies in the league this season.
- Cornerback Jace Whittaker recovered a blocked field goal for 51 yards.
- Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly recorded the first tackle for loss of his career.
- Linebacker Khaleke Hudson recorded a single-game career-high three tackles for loss.
Special Teams
- Kicker Joey Slye connected on his only field goal attempt, good from 36 yards.
Snap counts
Offense (49 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Cornelius Lucas
|46
|100%
|Saahdiq Charles
|46
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|46
|100%
|Trent Scott
|46
|100%
|Sam Howell
|46
|100%
|Nick Gates
|46
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|41
|89%
|Jahan Dotson
|39
|85%
|Logan Thomas
|28
|61%
|Brian Robinson
|25
|54%
|Curtis Samuel
|23
|50%
|Antonio Gibson
|20
|43%
|Jamison Crowder
|12
|26%
|Byron Pringle
|10
|22%
|Alex Armah
|5
|11%
|Dyami Brown
|2
|4%
Defense (72 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Cody Barton
|70
|100%
|Khaleke Hudson
|69
|99%
|Emmanuel Forbes
|69
|99%
|Kamren Curl
|64
|91%
|Quan Martin
|63
|90%
|Daron Payne
|54
|77%
|Jonathan Allen
|50
|71%
|David Mayo
|47
|67%
|James Smith-Williams
|46
|66%
|Terrell Burgess
|35
|50%
|KJ Henry
|34
|49%
|Christian Holmes
|33
|47%
|John Ridgeway
|27
|39%
|Phidarian Mathis
|23
|33%
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|21
|30%
|Nick Whiteside
|15
|21%
|Andre Jones
|15
|21%
|De'Jon Harris
|1
|1%