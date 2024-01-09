News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

Jan 09, 2024 at 09:56 AM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Stats_Snaps010924

"Washington-Dallas Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 28-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 38-10 at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington blocked a field goal for the first time since October 24, 2021, at Green Bay.
  • Washington converted three fourth down attempts for the second time this season.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Cowboys, 2023 season finale

Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

DSC03500
1 / 22
KC105079
2 / 22
KC105975
3 / 22
KC106006
4 / 22
DSC03749
5 / 22
DSC03535
6 / 22
KC105482
7 / 22
KC105498
8 / 22
DSC03959
9 / 22
DSC03819
10 / 22
KC106152
11 / 22
KC106116
12 / 22
DSC03983
13 / 22
KC209857
14 / 22
DSC04186
15 / 22
DSC04249
16 / 22
EF206590
17 / 22
DSC04327
18 / 22
DSC04339 (2)
19 / 22
EF206596
20 / 22
DSC04463
21 / 22
EF206671
22 / 22
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed 19-for-27 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. He threw two interceptions.
  • Howell (388) passed Kirk Cousins (379 in 2015) for the second-most completions in a single season in franchise history.
  • Howell (612) passed Kirk Cousins (606 in 2016) for the most attempts in a single season in franchise history.
  • Howell has thrown for 4,115 career passing yards. He is the second Washington quarterback to surpass 4,100 career passing yards in their first 18 games joining Robert Griffin III.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed nine times for 25 yards. He also added three receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown.
  • Robinson Jr. is the first Washington running back to record four receiving touchdowns in a single season since Chris Thompson also had four in 2017.
  • Robinson Jr. is the fifth player in franchise history to record five rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns in a single season. He is the first player to do so since Mike Thomas in 1976.
  • Robinson Jr. is the first Washington player to have nine-plus scores in a single season since Antonio Gibson recorded 10 touchdowns in 2021.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibson had two carries for eight yards. He also added three receptions for 28 yards.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin registered six receptions for 56 yards.
  • McLaurin eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards this season. He is the only Washington player to record 1,000-plus receiving yards in four consecutive
  • McLaurin is the first player in franchise history to register 75-plus receptions in four consecutive seasons. He is the 12th player in NFL history to record 75-plus receptions in four of their first five seasons.
  • McLaurin (5,283) passed Hugh Taylor (5,233) for the eighth-most receiving yards in franchise history.
  • McLaurin (378) passed WR Pierre Garçon (376) for the ninth-most receptions in franchise history.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel had two receptions for 15 yards. He also added one attempt for 15 yards.
  • Samuel's 28 rushes of 10-plus yards rank sixth-most by a wide receiver in NFL history.
  • Wide Receiver Dyami Brown is the first Washington non-quarterback to complete a pass since WR Isaiah Wright did so on December 13, 2020.
  • Tight End Logan Thomas had a reception for nine yards. He eclipsed 2,000 career receiving yards.

Defense

  • Defensive End Jalen Harris recorded a pass defensed, the first of his career.
  • Defensive End Joshua Pryor blocked a field goal for the first time in his career. He joins Brandon Banks as the only Washington rookies to ever block a field goal.
  • Defensive Back Quan Martin recorded his second career interception which is tied for the third-most among all defensive rookies in the league this season.
  • Cornerback Jace Whittaker recovered a blocked field goal for 51 yards.
  • Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly recorded the first tackle for loss of his career.
  • Linebacker Khaleke Hudson recorded a single-game career-high three tackles for loss.

Special Teams

  • Kicker Joey Slye connected on his only field goal attempt, good from 36 yards.

Snap counts

Offense (49 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Cornelius Lucas 46 100%
Saahdiq Charles 46 100%
Sam Cosmi 46 100%
Trent Scott 46 100%
Sam Howell 46 100%
Nick Gates 46 100%
Terry McLaurin 41 89%
Jahan Dotson 39 85%
Logan Thomas 28 61%
Brian Robinson 25 54%
Curtis Samuel 23 50%
Antonio Gibson 20 43%
Jamison Crowder 12 26%
Byron Pringle 10 22%
Alex Armah 5 11%
Dyami Brown 2 4%

Defense (72 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Players Percentage
Cody Barton 70 100%
Khaleke Hudson 69 99%
Emmanuel Forbes 69 99%
Kamren Curl 64 91%
Quan Martin 63 90%
Daron Payne 54 77%
Jonathan Allen 50 71%
David Mayo 47 67%
James Smith-Williams 46 66%
Terrell Burgess 35 50%
KJ Henry 34 49%
Christian Holmes 33 47%
John Ridgeway 27 39%
Phidarian Mathis 23 33%
Tariq Castro-Fields 21 30%
Nick Whiteside 15 21%
Andre Jones 15 21%
De'Jon Harris 1 1%

Related Content

news

Instant analysis | Commanders' season ends with 38-10 loss to Cowboys

The Commanders now have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft after ending the season with a 4-13 record.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys Inactives | Week 18

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 17 loss to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders ended 2023 with a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five takeaways from the 27-10 defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
news

Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Howell throws two INTs in 27-10 loss to 49ers

The Commanders dropped their seventh consecutive loss -- their longest streak since 2013. 
news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers Inactives | Week 17

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Commanders-Jets Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 30-28 loss to the New York Jets, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Instant analysis | Commanders struggle in first half, drop sixth straight with 30-28 loss to Jets

All in all, it was an ugly day for the Commanders in a 30-28 defeat, despite Jacoby Brissett relieving Howell in the second half and scoring on three of his five drives.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Jets Inactives | Week 16

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Commanders vs. Jets, Week 16 | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Five takeaways from Washington's Week 15 loss to the Rams

The Washington Commanders dropped their fifth consecutive game with a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Here are five takeaways from the defeat, presented by Maryland Lottery. 
Advertising