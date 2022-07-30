News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Kam Curl gives inside look at intense defensive competition

Jul 30, 2022 at 02:50 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

The Washington Commanders' defense has shown glimpses of its potential early in training camp, breaking up plays, notching would-be sacks and rising to many of the overall challenges the offense has posed.

On a special training camp edition of Command Center with Julie Donaldson, Logan Paulsen and Santana Moss, safety Kamren Curl offered a surprising look at what might be contributing to the defense's leveled up performances.

"The coaches really emphasize shots on the ball," Curl said. "We have a point system during camp. If you get a shot on the ball, you get a point."

Considering the level of competitiveness among the guys, no matter the task (like the various games they've participated in throughout camp), it's a game that'll undoubtedly be intense. Curl is already suspecting some favoritism might be in play.

"For some reason, it's always a (defensive lineman) winning," he said. "I don't know what's going on behind the scenes."

The stakes of the game are serious. Last year's winner got a car. No, it's not a Bentley or a Bugatti.

"A remote control car," Curl said with a laugh.

Check the full reaction in the video above.

