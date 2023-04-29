News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders draft DB Jartavius Martin with No. 47 overall pick

Apr 28, 2023 at 08:20 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

WC23_Draft_Jartavius_Martin_1920x1080

The Washington Commanders have doubled down on bolstering the secondary by taking Illinois cornerback Jartavius Martin with the No. 47 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Martin (5-11, 194 pounds) is a Third Team All-Big Ten selection who adds size, versatility and range to the Commanders' secondary. A veteran of 50 games, Martin has 225 tackles, a sack and seven interceptions over the course of his five-year career.

"Versatile cornerback/safety prospect with the size and physical talent to play nickel back or align as a deep safety," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "A buttery smooth hip swivel allows him to glide and transition effectively from his pedal."

Martin is a physical defensive back who knows how to get ball-carriers on the ground. His 90.7 tackle grade was the best among all cornerbacks. He also led Illinois in solo tackles (51) and was second on the team in pass breakups.

Martin paired his performance with strong combine metrics. He posted a 4.46 40-yard draft, a 44-inch vertical and an 11-foot-1 broad jump.

More updates to follow.

Related Content

news

Jartavius Martin ready to add versatility to Commanders' secondary

The Washington Commanders' newest defensive back, Jartavius Martin, spoke with the media earlier tonight. Here are some of the highlights from his press conference.

news

Top quotes from Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Washington Commander took Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with their first-round pick last night, and since then he has spoken to the media and the team's content department. Here are some of the best quotes from his press conferences.

news

Five things to know about CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Washington Commanders have drafted Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are five things to know about the team's newest cornerback.

news

2023 NFL Draft Grades | Analysts commend Commanders for selecting 'elite' Emmanuel Forbes

Washington bolstered its defense by selecting the Mississippi State cornerback, and experts have applauded the pick of the big time playmaker.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders got a difference maker

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 28, 2023.

news

Commanders got 'the total package' with Emmanuel Forbes

For Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew, taking Forbes was an easy decision because of what he could add to the Commanders' secondary.

news

Social Media Roundup | Commanders select Emmanuel Forbes with 16th overall pick

Here's what players, coaches and media members are saying about the Commanders drafting Emmanuel Forbes with their first-round pick.

news

Commanders draft Emmanuel Forbes with 16th overall pick

The Washington Commanders have taken Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the No. 16 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, giving them one of the most talented cornerbacks on the board.

news

Rivera reflects on 'euphoria' of unforgettable phone calls with draft picks

The opportunity to improve the roster is important to Rivera, but his favorite experiences are the calls he has with the Commanders' draft picks.

news

Commanders scouts provide inside look at evaluation of Washington's previous draft picks

Since Ron Rivera took over as Washington's head coach, the team has managed to find some gems in later rounds, where scouts' evaluations can play a pivotal role.

news

Full list of the Commanders' 2023 draft picks

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally upon us. Check back here for updates on who the Washington Commanders take over the next three days.

Advertising