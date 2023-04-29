Commanders draft DB Jartavius Martin with No. 47 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have doubled down on bolstering the secondary by taking Illinois cornerback Jartavius Martin with the No. 47 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Martin (5-11, 194 pounds) is a Third Team All-Big Ten selection who adds size, versatility and range to the Commanders' secondary. A veteran of 50 games, Martin has 225 tackles, a sack and seven interceptions over the course of his five-year career.

"Versatile cornerback/safety prospect with the size and physical talent to play nickel back or align as a deep safety," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "A buttery smooth hip swivel allows him to glide and transition effectively from his pedal."

Martin is a physical defensive back who knows how to get ball-carriers on the ground. His 90.7 tackle grade was the best among all cornerbacks. He also led Illinois in solo tackles (51) and was second on the team in pass breakups.

Martin paired his performance with strong combine metrics. He posted a 4.46 40-yard draft, a 44-inch vertical and an 11-foot-1 broad jump.