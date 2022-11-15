Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night.
- Washington won on Monday Night Football on the road for the first time since defeating the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. The Commanders 2020 victory over Pittsburgh was not considered a Monday Night Football game.
- Washington won at Philadelphia for the first time since Week 17, 2020.
- Washington intercepted Jalen Hurts in the second quarter, his first interception since Week 4.
- Washington totaled 20 first half points, the most since Oct. 25, 2020 vs. Dallas.
- Washington had 330 total offensive yards. It is the third time they have had over 300 net yards of offense this season.
- Washington converted 12 of 21 third down opportunities, their most this season.
- Washington forced four turnovers against the Eagles, their most since Nov. 24, 2019 vs. Detroit.
- Washington possessed the ball for 23:49 in the first half, their highest this season.
- Per TruMedia, Washington's 17:38 first half time of possession margin is their highest first half time of possession margin in franchise history.
Check out the photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for their night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 17-of-29 passes for 211 yards. He added five rushes for 10 yards.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in eight passes for 128 yards. It was his 13th 100-yard receiving game in his career. It was his most yards in a single game since recording a career-high 130 also against the Eagles on Dec. 15, 2019
- McLaurin's 13, 100-yard receiving games are tied with Gary Clark for the most through 56 games in franchise history.
- McLaurin has four 100-yard receiving games in nine total games against Philadelphia.
- McLaurin passed Gary Clark for the most receptions through four seasons in franchise history.
- Other than McLaurin, the Eagles have not allowed a wide receiver to compile 80-plus receiving yards in a single game this season. McLaurin recorded 102 receiving yards in Week 3 against Philadelphia and finished this game with 128 receiving yards.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson had 14 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. Gibson also added 14 receiving yards.
- Gibson (21) moved into a tie with Andy Farkas (21) and Gerald Riggs (21) for No. 11 all-time in franchise history in rushing touchdowns.
- Gibson recorded his 26th career touchdown, the most by a Washington player through their first 40 games in franchise history.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 26 carries for a career-high 86 yards and a touchdown, the second of his career.
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Safety Darrick Forrest had an interception, the second of his career and a fumble recovery.
- Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded a forced fumble, the first of his career.
- Linebacker Jamin Davis had his first career fumble recovery.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat had a sack, his fourth of the season and 25th of his career.
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller had two passes defensed and has surpasses 60 in his career. It was his second multi-pass defensed game this season.
- Kicker Joey Slye connected on a 58-yard field goal. It is the longest made field goal by a Washington kicker since Graham Gano hit a 59-yarder against San Francisco on Nov. 6, 2011.
- The 58-yarder was the longest of Slye's career.
- Slye's 58-yard field goal is the longest made field goal against the Eagles all-time by a Washington kicker, per Stats LLC.
- Slye finished four-for-four hitting field goals of 58, 55, 44 and 32 yards. It was the second time in his career he hit two or more field goals from 50-plus yards in a single game.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|83
|100%
|Charles Leno
|83
|100%
|Trai Turner
|83
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|83
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|83
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|71
|86%
|Logan Thomas
|61
|73%
|Curtis Samuel
|53
|64%
|Brian Robinson
|43
|52%
|Cornelius Lucas
|42
|51%
|John Bates
|41
|49%
|Sam Cosmi
|41
|49%
|Antonio Gibson
|40
|48%
|Jahan Dotson
|34
|41%
|Cam Sims
|27
|33%
|Armani Rogers
|21
|25%
|Dyami Brown
|16
|19%
|Dax Milne
|8
|10%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Darrick Forrest
|50
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|50
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|50
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|50
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|50
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|50
|100%
|Daron Payne
|48
|88%
|Jon Bostic
|43
|86%
|Jonathan Allen
|42
|84%
|Montez Sweat
|35
|70%
|James Smith-Williams
|29
|58%
|Casey Toohill
|22
|44%
|Efe Obada
|15
|30%
|John Ridgeway
|8
|16%
|Percy Butler
|7
|14%
|Daniel Wise
|4
|8%
|Jeremy Reaves
|1
|2%