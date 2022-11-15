News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Eagles Stats & Snaps

Nov 15, 2022 at 07:54 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

"Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night.
  • Washington won on Monday Night Football on the road for the first time since defeating the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. The Commanders 2020 victory over Pittsburgh was not considered a Monday Night Football game.
  • Washington won at Philadelphia for the first time since Week 17, 2020.
  • Washington intercepted Jalen Hurts in the second quarter, his first interception since Week 4.
  • Washington totaled 20 first half points, the most since Oct. 25, 2020 vs. Dallas.
  • Washington had 330 total offensive yards. It is the third time they have had over 300 net yards of offense this season.
  • Washington converted 12 of 21 third down opportunities, their most this season.
  • Washington forced four turnovers against the Eagles, their most since Nov. 24, 2019 vs. Detroit.
  • Washington possessed the ball for 23:49 in the first half, their highest this season.
  • Per TruMedia, Washington's 17:38 first half time of possession margin is their highest first half time of possession margin in franchise history.

OFFENSE:

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 17-of-29 passes for 211 yards.  He added five rushes for 10 yards.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in eight passes for 128 yards. It was his 13th 100-yard receiving game in his career. It was his most yards in a single game since recording a career-high 130 also against the Eagles on Dec. 15, 2019
  • McLaurin's 13, 100-yard receiving games are tied with Gary Clark for the most through 56 games in franchise history.
  • McLaurin has four 100-yard receiving games in nine total games against Philadelphia.
  • McLaurin passed Gary Clark for the most receptions through four seasons in franchise history.
  • Other than McLaurin, the Eagles have not allowed a wide receiver to compile 80-plus receiving yards in a single game this season. McLaurin recorded 102 receiving yards in Week 3 against Philadelphia and finished this game with 128 receiving yards.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibson had 14 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. Gibson also added 14 receiving yards.
  • Gibson (21) moved into a tie with Andy Farkas (21) and Gerald Riggs (21) for No. 11 all-time in franchise history in rushing touchdowns.
  • Gibson recorded his 26th career touchdown, the most by a Washington player through their first 40 games in franchise history.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 26 carries for a career-high 86 yards and a touchdown, the second of his career.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Safety Darrick Forrest had an interception, the second of his career and a fumble recovery.
  • Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded a forced fumble, the first of his career.
  • Linebacker Jamin Davis had his first career fumble recovery.
  • Defensive End Montez Sweat had a sack, his fourth of the season and 25th of his career.
  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller had two passes defensed and has surpasses 60 in his career. It was his second multi-pass defensed game this season.
  • Kicker Joey Slye connected on a 58-yard field goal. It is the longest made field goal by a Washington kicker since Graham Gano hit a 59-yarder against San Francisco on Nov. 6, 2011.
  • The 58-yarder was the longest of Slye's career.
  • Slye's 58-yard field goal is the longest made field goal against the Eagles all-time by a Washington kicker, per Stats LLC.
  • Slye finished four-for-four hitting field goals of 58, 55, 44 and 32 yards. It was the second time in his career he hit two or more field goals from 50-plus yards in a single game.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell83100%
Charles Leno83100%
Trai Turner83100%
Taylor Heinicke83100%
Tyler Larsen83100%
Terry McLaurin7186%
Logan Thomas6173%
Curtis Samuel5364%
Brian Robinson4352%
Cornelius Lucas4251%
John Bates4149%
Sam Cosmi4149%
Antonio Gibson4048%
Jahan Dotson3441%
Cam Sims2733%
Armani Rogers2125%
Dyami Brown1619%
Dax Milne810%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Darrick Forrest50100%
Benjamin St-Juste50100%
Bobby McCain50100%
Jamin Davis50100%
Kamren Curl50100%
Kendall Fuller50100%
Daron Payne4888%
Jon Bostic4386%
Jonathan Allen4284%
Montez Sweat3570%
James Smith-Williams2958%
Casey Toohill2244%
Efe Obada1530%
John Ridgeway816%
Percy Butler714%
Daniel Wise48%
Jeremy Reaves12%

