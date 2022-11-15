Instant Analysis | Commanders ground Eagles with 4 turnovers, end Philly's undefeated streak

The plan for Washington (5-5) heading into the game against what many consider to be the best team in the NFL was to give Hurt as few opportunities as possible. That is exactly what the Commanders did after the 7-0 deficit, and they proceeded to dominate the time of possession, 40:24-19:36. They insisted upon pounding the ground game to the tune of 49 attempts, which is the most for a Washington team since 2001.

Half of the Commanders' yardage came from the run game, which was anchored by the tandem of Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson, who combined for 130 of the team's 152 yards.

The other half of the offensive production came mostly from Terry McLaurin, who had one of the best performances of his career with eight receptions for 128 yards -- the most he has had in a single game since Week 15 of the 2019 season.