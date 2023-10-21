News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders elevate two players from practice squad

Oct 21, 2023 at 01:29 PM
Screen Shot 2023-08-13 at 9.04.00 AM

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • DT Abdullah Anderson
  • CB Tariq Castro-Fields

