Instant Analysis | Commanders fail to overcome mistakes in 20-17 loss to Vikings

While plays like that were enough to overshadow the inconsistent nature of the offense in previous games, that was not the case against the Vikings. The Commanders were outgained, 301-263, and could only convert three third downs on 10 attempts, the last of which came after the Vikings had tied the score.

Heinicke completed 15-of-28 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kirk Cousins, who made his return to FedExField for the first time in five years, finished 22-of-40 for 265 with two touchdowns and a pick.

As in the previous three contests, the defense did an admirable job of keeping Washington in the game while the offense tried to find its footing. After the Vikings took a 7-0 lead on their opening drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, the visiting team found little success in the first half. A chunk of this credit goes to the defensive line, which hounded Cousins all afternoon and got two sacks on the signal-caller in addition to 11 quarterback hits.