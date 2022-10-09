Instant Analysis | Commanders fall short to Titans after game-sealing INT

The Washington Commanders had a chance to pull off the win.

After taking two steps forward, followed by one step back, for the previous five minutes, the Commanders found themselves at the Tennessee Titans' 2-yard line with less than 20 seconds left to win the game.

But after an interception by David Long, followed by a strange stretch of time where the linebacker was ruled down with six seconds left after many of the players had run off the field, the Commanders' hopes at climbing back into the win column were dashed with a 21-17 loss.