Commanders fans react to Eric Bieniemy joining the Commanders' coaching staff

The Washington Commanders have added Eric Bieniemy as their assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. The team waited until after the Super Bowl to get their top target, and now the person who helped build the dynamic Kansas City Chiefs offense is joining the Burgundy & Gold.
It should not be surprising that Commanders fans love the acquisition, and why shouldn't they? The Chiefs' offense has been among the top of the league since Bieniemy was promoted to offensive coordinator with the 2022 season, during which the unit finished first in yards (413.6) and points (29.2), being the latest example of that.
Here's a look at how fan are reacting to the news of Bieniemy leading the Commanders' offense in 2023.
Landing Eric Bieniemy as OC is such a massive next level move for Washington. Legit franchise changing move. #HTTC— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) February 17, 2023
We are fortunate to have a man of this caliber leading our offense. He’s fully empowered to reshape the program in his image- creative game planning, attention to detail, unwavering accountability. Our franchise is poised to leap forward & his leadership will be a catalyst. #HTTC https://t.co/8AEu2RnQSJ— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) February 18, 2023
