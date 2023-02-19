Commanders fans react to Eric Bieniemy joining the Commanders' coaching staff

The Washington Commanders have added Eric Bieniemy as their assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. The team waited until after the Super Bowl to get their top target, and now the person who helped build the dynamic Kansas City Chiefs offense is joining the Burgundy & Gold.

It should not be surprising that Commanders fans love the acquisition, and why shouldn't they? The Chiefs' offense has been among the top of the league since Bieniemy was promoted to offensive coordinator with the 2022 season, during which the unit finished first in yards (413.6) and points (29.2), being the latest example of that.