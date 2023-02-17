Commanders position review | Cornerback

The Washington Commanders are about a month removed from wrapping up the 2022 season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, and now it is time to start looking at 2023 and how the team can build off its 8-8-1 finish.

Over the next few weeks, Commanders.com will break down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. Here are the positions we have covered so far:

Next up are the cornerbacks.

On the roster

Key takeaways

-- Benjamin St-Juste proved he can be a quality starter: St-Juste worked through a couple different positions in his second season. First, he was placed at the nickel position because of his length and quickness. Then, once William Jackson III was injured and ultimately traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was moved back to being an outside corner.

He played well at both, but he stood out the most when he was put back at his original position.

St-Juste was matched up against opponents' top receivers and held his own against the likes of Justin Jefferson and Brandin Cooks. He also provided the game-winning tackle on Darnell Mooney at the 1-yard line that helped Washington get their win against the Chicago Bears.

In the 12 games that St-Juste played, he allowed receivers to catch 53.8% of their targets with his best performance coming against the Houston Texans, when he limited receivers to four years when targeted.