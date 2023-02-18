Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

5. He comes to an offense brimming with potential.

It would be unfair to make a full comparison between the Commanders and Chiefs. Players like Mahomes and Kelce are rare, and while no one would complain if Bieniemy were to turn the Commanders into a top offense in the NFL in one season, it would be a tremendous ask.

That does not mean the Commanders are incapable of making a noticeable turnaround.

For starters, the offense has a strong trio of receivers in McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. In their first season together, they combined for 2,579 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns. Dotson, the Commanders' 2022 first-round pick, showed promise despite missing five games with a hamstring injury.

In the backfield, Robinson and Antonio Gibson have proven themselves as a competent tandem. With Robinson taking over as the primary downhill ball carrier between the tackles, Gibson was able to flaunt his quickness and background as a receiver on the perimeter.

And at quarterback, the Commanders have a young answer in Sam Howell who will "more than likely" enter the offseason workout program as the starter, according to Ron Rivera. Howell only has one start under his belt, but his teammates and coaches were impressed in what he put together in the win over the Dallas Cowboys. Assuming he has a strong offseason and training camp, he could earn the role for the 2023 season.

Under the right direction, all that potential could turn into a dynamic offense. Based on his reputation and resume, Bieniemy is the person who can turn that potential into something more.