Commanders get Salute to Service Month underway with visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

The Walter Reed visit started in the Military Advanced Training Center (MATC), the location of what Bailey and players described as some of the afternoon's "most memorable moments."

The 31,000 square-foot facility houses more than 15 specialties and helps care for wounded warriors in transition. Here, those undergoing treatment got to hang out with players, breaking up the sometimes-monotonous days. Megan, the mother of 13-year-old Ryan who is being treated for Ewings sarcoma, loved seeing the smile on her son's face as he met with players during this first stop.

"He trades and sells rookies card, and I think he had [Daron] Payne's rookie card," she said. "He just got it signed by him so that will be the highlight of his day for sure."

Employees at MATC were just as excited. For them, they appreciated that the visit would show a new part of the community a glimpse of the awesome, life-changing work that happens at Walter Reed.