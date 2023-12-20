Terry McLaurin gets to be a kid again during holiday event at STEM lab

**Terry McLaurin** likes to joke that his football uniform is his Batman suit. When it's not a game day and McLaurin can hang up his helmet, he finds himself embracing the very best parts of himself, and it has nothing to do with football.

With about a 12-hour turnaround from his touchdown against the Rams, McLaurin landed from Los Angeles, caught a few short hours of sleep and headed to the Children's Science Center. McLaurin's arrival was warmly greeted by more than 60 students from James McHenry Elementary School, faculty chaperones and talented representatives from the science center.

In partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union and the Washington Commanders, the students were able to have a day of experiential learning, bonding and making lasting, important memories on the grounds of confidence and empowerment.

For McLaurin, his favorite part was being able to be a kid amongst the next generation of ambition and talent. A close second though, the slime-making station.

"It wasn't like I was a football player, I was a kid," McLaurin said. "I'm just Terry every other day besides gameday. And to get to be with the kids, they bring out that kid side of me and just make me feel like myself. That's why I'm so driven to be a part of their lives. That's always gonna be my goal because they're the future. You never know what's going to be inspired from them by doing these things."

The students from James McHenry were brought on what was many of their first field trips and left with Commander's swag, toys, and an unforgettable experience with an important role-model.