Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 14-7 loss to the New York Giants, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants 14-7 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington's defense has recorded 3.0 or more sacks in six out of seven games to start a season for the first time in franchise history.
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 22-of-42 passes for 249 yards with one interception.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 90 yards (15.0 avg).
- McLaurin (70 career games) is the fastest player to eclipse 4,700 receiving yards in franchise history.
- McLaurin (4,713) passed TE Chris Cooley (4,711) for No. 9 all-time in receiving yards in franchise history.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a touchdown, his fourth consecutive road game with at least one score.
- Robinson Jr. joins Larry Brown and Mike Thomas as one of three running backs in franchise history to have recorded at least four rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns through seven weeks of a season.
Defense
- Defensive End Chase Young had 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. It was his first career game with at least 2.0 sacks. It was the third time he has accumulated at least 1.5 sacks.
- Defensive End Montez Sweat recorded his 5.5 sack of the season bringing his career sack total to 35.5. Sweat passed DE Andre Carter (34.0) for the ninth most official sacks in franchise history. He also recorded two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery in the same game for the second time in his career and the first since December 13, 2020.
- Payne is the only defensive tackle in franchise history to have at least six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.
- Linebacker Khaleke Hudson recorded his first career sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.
- Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded a career-high four passes defensed. For the first time in his career, he has recorded two or more passes defensed in three consecutive games.
- St-Juste's four passes defensed are the most in a single-game for Washington since cornerback Ronald Darby recorded four on November 22, 2020.
Special Teams
- Punter Tress Way punted a career-high-tying 10 times for a career-high 513 yards (51.3 avg) and pinned four inside the 20.
- It was Way's 13th career game with at least four punts pinned inside the 20 and his first since Dec. 4, 2022, also vs. the New York Giants.
Snap counts
Offense (69 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|69
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|69
|100%
|Saahdiq Charles
|69
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|69
|100%
|Sam Howell
|51
|100%
|Nick Gates
|69
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|61
|88%
|Jahan Dotson
|58
|84%
|Saadiq Charles
|47
|68%
|Logan Thomas
|47
|68%
|John Bates
|41
|59%
|Curtis Samuel
|38
|35%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|34
|49%
|Antonio Gibson
|26
|38%
|Ricky Stromberg
|22
|32%
|Cole Turner
|14
|20%
|Dyami Brown
|11
|16%
|Chris Rodriguez
|9
|13%
|Byron Pringle
|4
|6%
|Cornelius Lucas
|2
|3%
Defense (68 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Percy Butler
|68
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|68
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|68
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|68
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|67
|99%
|Chase Young
|61
|90%
|Daron Payne
|58
|85%
|Jonathan Allen
|52
|76%
|Montez Sweat
|48
|71%
|David Mayo
|41
|60%
|Danny Johnson
|41
|60%
|Khaleke Hudson
|26
|38%
|James Smith-WIlliams
|17
|25%
|Abdullah Anderson
|13
|19%
|Casey Toohill
|10
|15%
|Cody Barton
|8
|12%
|Quan Martin
|5
|7%
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|5
|7%