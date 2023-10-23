News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Giants Stats & Snaps

Oct 23, 2023 at 09:40 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

stats_snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 14-7 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants 14-7 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington's defense has recorded 3.0 or more sacks in six out of seven games to start a season for the first time in franchise history.

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed 22-of-42 passes for 249 yards with one interception.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 90 yards (15.0 avg).
  • McLaurin (70 career games) is the fastest player to eclipse 4,700 receiving yards in franchise history.
  • McLaurin (4,713) passed TE Chris Cooley (4,711) for No. 9 all-time in receiving yards in franchise history.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a touchdown, his fourth consecutive road game with at least one score.
  • Robinson Jr. joins Larry Brown and Mike Thomas as one of three running backs in franchise history to have recorded at least four rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns through seven weeks of a season.

Defense

  • Defensive End Chase Young had 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. It was his first career game with at least 2.0 sacks. It was the third time he has accumulated at least 1.5 sacks.
  • Defensive End Montez Sweat recorded his 5.5 sack of the season bringing his career sack total to 35.5. Sweat passed DE Andre Carter (34.0) for the ninth most official sacks in franchise history. He also recorded two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery in the same game for the second time in his career and the first since December 13, 2020.
  • Payne is the only defensive tackle in franchise history to have at least six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.
  • Linebacker Khaleke Hudson recorded his first career sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.
  • Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded a career-high four passes defensed. For the first time in his career, he has recorded two or more passes defensed in three consecutive games.
  • St-Juste's four passes defensed are the most in a single-game for Washington since cornerback Ronald Darby recorded four on November 22, 2020.

Special Teams

  • Punter Tress Way punted a career-high-tying 10 times for a career-high 513 yards (51.3 avg) and pinned four inside the 20.  
  • It was Way's 13th career game with at least four punts pinned inside the 20 and his first since Dec. 4, 2022, also vs. the New York Giants.

Snap counts

Offense (69 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Andrew Wylie 69 100%
Charles Leno Jr. 69 100%
Saahdiq Charles 69 100%
Sam Cosmi 69 100%
Sam Howell 51 100%
Nick Gates 69 100%
Terry McLaurin 61 88%
Jahan Dotson 58 84%
Saadiq Charles 47 68%
Logan Thomas 47 68%
John Bates 41 59%
Curtis Samuel 38 35%
Brian Robinson Jr. 34 49%
Antonio Gibson 26 38%
Ricky Stromberg 22 32%
Cole Turner 14 20%
Dyami Brown 11 16%
Chris Rodriguez 9 13%
Byron Pringle 4 6%
Cornelius Lucas 2 3%

Defense (68 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Players Percentage
Percy Butler 68 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 68 100%
Kamren Curl 68 100%
Kendall Fuller 68 100%
Jamin Davis 67 99%
Chase Young 61 90%
Daron Payne 58 85%
Jonathan Allen 52 76%
Montez Sweat 48 71%
David Mayo 41 60%
Danny Johnson 41 60%
Khaleke Hudson 26 38%
James Smith-WIlliams 17 25%
Abdullah Anderson 13 19%
Casey Toohill 10 15%
Cody Barton 8 12%
Quan Martin 5 7%
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. 5 7%

