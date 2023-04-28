Commanders got 'the total package' with Emmanuel Forbes

And when it comes to how Forbes fits in with the Commanders off the field, there aren't any concerns there, either.

"He's had some charisma," Rivera said. "He did, he came in and he kind of lights it up when he is around people. As Martin said there's a lot of things about him to like, there really were."

Draft analysts have pointed out that Forbes is the lightest cornerback in this year's class, which they viewed as a potential issue. Washington did not have those concerns, and again, Rivera referred to his ability to perform in the SEC with no injury history.

Also, Forbes is still growing, Rivera said, and he believes the rookie will fill out naturally.

"Is there a concern? No, I don't have a concern just from watching his tape and watching who he played against."

When it comes to Forbes, the only thing Rivera and Mayhew were concerned about was whether he could play football at a high level.

After months of evaluating him, they're confident that Forbes checks that box.