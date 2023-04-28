Social Media Roundup | Commanders select Emmanuel Forbes with 16th overall pick

Here's the social media response to the cornerback joining the roster:
LOVE THAT PICK! @emmanuelforbes7 is LIKE THAT!— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 28, 2023
Washington gets speed and a on-ball production in Emmanuel Forbes.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 28, 2023
Had 14 career interceptions, an FBS record 6 pick-sixes and 20 PDs.
Related Links
*The Commanders got them a BALL *MAGNET in Emmanuel Forbes. He had 14 career interceptions and returned 6 of them for a touchdown. That’s one Forbes list you don’t want to be on.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023
Top of our Forbes list 💰— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 28, 2023
Welcome, @emmanuelforbes7! pic.twitter.com/XOmtiJYSCr
Emmanuel Forbes says he was hoping the Commanders would call. Said he had a great visit in Ashburn. Hopes to “create a lot of turnovers for the Washington Commanders…I’m proud to be a Washington Commander.” pic.twitter.com/meqI6ywkCj— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes unlocks this defense to its full Capacity. There was only two true lockdown CBs in this draft, that was Gonzalez and Forbes.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) April 28, 2023
Allowing the defense to play press man and the Dline extra time to get after the passer. Top5 unit incoming!! #HTTC
The kind of guy that the @Commanders are getting 👀#HailState🐶 x #FromStateToSundays pic.twitter.com/dmEgy2IoUQ— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) April 28, 2023
The Commanders are adding some lockdown defense with the 16th overall pick Emmanuel Forbes 😤 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/X6oe2XpPWX— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2023
Just did some research on Emmanuel Forbes 🤯🤯🤯🤫🤫🤫— PAIN (@Xommanders) April 28, 2023
Hard to not like a guy who has SIX career pick sixes 🤷— Bleav (@BleavNetwork) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes joins the Commanders 🏈@bmurph13 | @joedeleone | @AYSSPORTS | @betonline_ag | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/u20RJcyxV7
.@skrajisnik3 (who covers MSSU) during a pre-draft interview with the @BeltwayFootball pod on Emmanuel Forbes: "The guy just has a knack for the ball and a knack for reading the field... He's a guy who's really comfortable being a leader and letting his play speak for itself"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes will be special.— Cristobal (@Verde_Cristobal) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes is exactly what this defense needs and will be exciting to see him and BSJ paired together. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rLRzGx2Ayb— Zac (@DCzWall) April 28, 2023
Welcome to DC Emmanuel Forbes! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QHmG3PDfwz— Zac (@DCzWall) April 28, 2023
Good time to push this again— Justin Frommer (@JustinbFrommer) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes is a first round NFL Draft pick https://t.co/kBEahrlHH5
Commanders - with a great pick up in DB Emmanuel Forbes as the 16th overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft out of Mississippi St.— Brandy Flores (@_brandyflores) April 28, 2023
As a Bulldog, Forbes had 14 int, 46 tackles, 10 pass breakups and tied the FBS record with six pick-sixes in 2022. @DCNewsNow https://t.co/U6ex53403a
As @PeteHaileyNBCS noted earlier this week, the Commanders needed a ballhawk in their secondary.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes had six (6) pick-sixes (FBS record) and 14 total INTs in college. Ran a 4.35 too. pic.twitter.com/OE34GF7O5v
Welcome to DC Emmanuel Forbes, let’s get some pick 6’s ball hawk!!!!! #HTTC— acey🧛🏿♂️🥷🏾 (@AceyVivid) April 28, 2023