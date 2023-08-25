Commanders host Digital Pioneers Academy as the school gears up for its inaugural football season

Despite the hard work that's gone into building DPA, it's been hit with overwhelming tragedy in recent years. Four students have lost their lives to gun violence, as increased crime in southeast D.C. has dramatically affected the youth within the community. Additionally, a 10th grade English teacher died after being forcibly detained while visiting family at home in Los Angeles.

"As much as we are resistant to it, there is kind of a cloud over us. Every opportunity and moment to bring light and energy is just great," Ashton said.

Recently, light has come in the form of football. DPA is weeks away from kicking off the school year and with that, its very first football season. At a June school assembly attended by Team President Jason Wright and several Commanders players this summer, the Commanders announced its $75,000 donation to DPA as it worked to launch its football program. Washington's role in this exciting beginning is never far from the minds of DPA's freshly-minted football players.