Commanders-Jets Stats & Snaps

Dec 27, 2023 at 09:40 AM
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 30-28 loss to the New York Jets, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commandersfell to the New York Jets, 30-28 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washingtonrecorded three rushing touchdowns in a single game for the first time since November 26, 2020.
  • Washington'soffense totaled four touchdowns for the fourth time this season, the most games with four or more offensive touchdowns in a single season since 2016.
  • Washington's52 interception return yards are the most in a single game since Kam Curl recorded 76 such yards on December 13, 2020.

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed 6-for-22 passes for 56 yards and two interceptions.
  • Howell (352) passed Kirk Cousins (347 in 2017) for the third-most completions in a single season in franchise history.
  • Howell(3,624) passed Joe Theismann (3,586 in 1981) and Jason Campbell (3,618 in 2009) for the ninth-most passing yards in a single season in franchise history.
  • Quarterback Jacoby Brissettcompleted 10-for-13 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
  • Running Back Chris Rodriguez Jr.rushed 10 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns, the first scores of his career.
  • Rodriguez Jr. is the 17th Washington rookie running back to rush for two touchdowns in a single game and first to do so since Antonio Gibson on November 26, 2020.
  • Running Back Antonio Gibsonhad nine rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown. He also added a reception for two yards. His 35 consecutive games with a reception is the third-longest streak in franchise history for games with a reception by a running back.
  • Gibson (22) has tied FB Don Bosseler (22) for 10th all-time rushing touchdowns in franchise history.
  • Wide Receiver Curtis Samuel has eclipsed 700 career rushing yards, becoming the 16th wide receiver in NFL history to accomplish the feat. He also added a reception for 16 yards.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurinregistered three receptions for 50 yards (16.7 avg).
  • Tight End Logan Thomasrecorded five receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown. Thomas (14) has moved into a tie with Pat Richter (14) and Bill Anderson (14) for the sixth-most touchdowns by a tight end in franchise history.
  • Thomas has recorded 51 receptions this season, joining Jordan Reed, Chris Cooley, and Jerry Smith as the only tight ends in franchise history to have 50-plus receptions in multiple seasons.

Defense

  • Defensive End Casey Toohill recovered a fumble, the third of his career.
  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen has played in 100 career games for Washington.
  • Allen recorded three quarterback hits, bringing his career total to 111. Since entering the league in 2017, Allen is one of 10 players to have over 110 quarterbacks in 100 career games.
  • Defensive Tackle Phidarian Mathisrecorded the first quarterback hit of his career.
  • Linebacker Cody Bartonrecorded an interception for a career-long 52-yard return. He also added a pass defensed.
  • Linebacker Khaleke Hudsonrecorded two passes defensed, the first and second of his career.
  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller had three passes defensed, bringing his career total to 75. He has recorded five career games with three or more passes defensed.

Special Teams

  • Punter Tress Way punted eight times for 294 yards, pinning three inside the 20.

Snap counts

Offense (61 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Cornelius Lucas 61 100%
Saahdiq Charles 61 100%
Sam Cosmi 61 100%
Nick Gates 61 100%
Terry McLaurin 56 92%
Jahan Dotson 45 74%
Logan Thomas 43 70%
Curtis Samuel 40 66%
Trent Scott 35 57%
Sam Howell 34 56%
Antonio Gibson 27 44%
Jacoby Brissett 27 44%
John Bates 26 43%
Andrew Wylie 26 43%
Chris Rodriguez 24 39%
Dyami Brown 13 21%
Byron Pringle 11 18%
Derrick Gore 7 11%
Jamison Crowder 5 8%
Alex Armah 4 7%
Cole Turner 4 7%

Defense (90 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Players Percentage
Cody Barton 90 100%
Kamren Curl 90 100%
Kendall Fuller 89 99%
Khaleke Hudson 83 92%
Percy Butler 81 90%
Daron Payne 70 78%
Jonathan Allen 66 73%
Quan Martin 62 69%
James Smith-Williams 62 69%
Benjamin St-Juste 60 67%
Casey Toohill 60 67%
KJ Henry 39 43%
Emmanuel Forbes 29 32%
John Ridgeway 28 31%
David Mayo 26 29%
Phidarian Mathis 24 27%
Jalen Harris 21 23%
Turrell Burgess 10 11%

