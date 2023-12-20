Commanders-Jets Week 16 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|RB Brian Robinson Jr.
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jonathan Allen
|Vet Day
|DNP
|Kendall Fuller
|Vet Day
|DNP
|Tyler Larsen
|Knee
|DNP
|Charles Leno Jr.
|Calf
|DNP
|Jonathan Williams
|Concussion
|DNP
|John Ridgeway
|Foot
|Limited
|James Smith-Williams
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Cody Barton
|Knee
|Full
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|Elbow
|Full
|Tress Way
|Back
|Full