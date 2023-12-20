News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Jets Week 16 injury report

Dec 20, 2023 at 01:39 PM
Injury Report - 1920x1080 (1)

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
RB Brian Robinson Jr. Hamstring DNP
Jonathan Allen Vet Day DNP
Kendall Fuller Vet Day DNP
Tyler Larsen Knee DNP
Charles Leno Jr. Calf DNP
Jonathan Williams Concussion DNP
John Ridgeway Foot Limited
James Smith-Williams Hamstring Limited
Cody Barton Knee Full
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Elbow Full
Tress Way Back Full

