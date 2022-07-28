Media Roundup | Terry McLaurin excited to mentor Jahan Dotson

Ron Rivera

On what he looks for in terms of relationship building with a veteran QB like Carson Wentz and a young rookie WR like Jahan Dotson:

"Well, it's almost a mentoring type relationship where he and Carson can come together and talk about little things, little details. Like Carson may tell him, 'Hey, one thing is if I see where your leverage is, I'll try to throw it away from that guy.' You know what I'm saying? So again, it's just a little bit of a communication and understanding, a feel and development and that mentoring type work. So that's what you kind of look for and hope that you get that."

On what he saw from the defense and specifically the secondary today:

"Well, the one thing we talked a little bit about at the end of OTAs and mini-camps is I really liked the communication with the secondary. And today was a day where it was a little bit ahead. I circled the guys up and I just wanted to make sure on the offensive side they were frustrated obviously, but they also gotta understand that we're not game planning. And so when you're not game planning, you're not anticipating, you're not expecting specific type coverages for certain situations. You may not have the success, you know what I'm saying? So that's kind of a tough part as far as that's concerned. So just trying to make sure they understood that. But as I said, the one thing I really liked was I thought the back seven had a real nice day. A lot of it had to do with the communications. We are working on some things and a little bit new. And I think that catches people by surprise as far as the offense is concerned. But like I said, I was really pleased what we got on the defensive side."

On his thoughts on the younger members of the secondary:

"Well, the guys that were given opportunities at the Buffalo and at the nickel position, I think those guys have really stepped up. It's good to watch. It really is because that's what you wanna see. I mean, [CB] Benjamin [St.-Juste] coming back and right now getting the first shot at the Buffalo seems to really be fitting and adapting to it nicely. [CB] Danny's [Johnson] a guy that's very consistent. We know who Danny is for us. Then we got a couple of young guys. I'm not gonna name them. The less people know about them the better, but they've done a nice job. They really have. But, those two guys in particular, you see some really good things from Benjamin and Danny at that Buffalo/nickel position."

On if his mindset changes at all when veterans like Wentz and WR Terry McLaurin are frustrated because ultimately you know they will figure it out:

"Yeah. Oh yeah, it is. But they want to perform. They really do. That I appreciate as well, but like I said, we're not game planning and that's the thing we all have to understand. Certain routes don't work very well against certain coverage concepts. So, when you're out there and vice versa, some coverages aren't built for certain routes either. So it works both ways. Today it just seemed to fall in the defense's favor."

On if he feels like the defense is maturing: