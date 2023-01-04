Commanders place De'Jon Harris on IR, sign Nathan Gerry from practice squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Commanders placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:
- LB De'Jon Harris
The Washington Commanders signed the following player from the practice squad:
- LB Nathan Gerry
The Washington Commanders have signed the following player to the practice squad:
- LB Ferrod Gardner
The Washington Commanders activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured List to the practice squad:
- G Nolan Laufenberg