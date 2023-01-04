News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders place De'Jon Harris on IR, sign Nathan Gerry from practice squad

Jan 04, 2023 at 11:29 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Commanders placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • LB De'Jon Harris

The Washington Commanders signed the following player from the practice squad:

  • LB Nathan Gerry

The Washington Commanders have signed the following player to the practice squad:

  • LB Ferrod Gardner

The Washington Commanders activated the following player from the Reserve/Injured List to the practice squad:

  • G Nolan Laufenberg

