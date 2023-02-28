News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders place franchise tag on Daron Payne

Feb 28, 2023 at 07:59 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Last season, Payne played and started all 17 games and recorded a career high 64 total tackles (33 solo), 11.5 sacks, 20 QBH's, five passes defensed, and one fumble recovered. Payne finished the season becoming the seventh defensive tackle in franchise history to be selected to a Pro Bowl.

Payne is entering his sixth NFL season after originally being selected by Washington in the first round (13th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. For his career, Payne has played a total of 81 games with 75 starts and recorded a total of 162 tackles and 26 sacks.

Payne, 25, played collegiately in 44 games at Alabama from 2015-17. He compiled 102 career tackles (39 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception. He was selected as the Defensive MVP of the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in the 2017 season. He garnered Second Team All-America accolades from the AFCA and was selected as a First Team All-SEC honoree by the Associated Press.

Related Content

news

Top takeaways from Ron Rivera's Combine press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here are some of the top takeaways from his press conference.

news

Commanders announce staff changes

The Washington Commanders have announced the followed changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday.

news

Eric Bieniemy is a fan of Howell, believes young QB 'has some stuff to him'

The Commanders will enter the offseason workout program with Sam Howell as the likely starter, and he has a new offensive coordinator who believes in his skill set.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who USA Today's Nate Davis has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State.

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for the combine

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

news

Commanders position review | Safety

Over the past few weeks, Commanders.com has been breaking down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. Next up are the safeties.

news

Commanders players are fired up to have Bieniemy as their new OC

About a dozen players were in attendance for Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference, and they already seem bought into his vision for the offense.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ready to chop some wood

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

news

Five takeaways from Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

Washington Commanders assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wrapped up his introductory press conference earlier today. Here are five takeaways from his time addressing the media.

news

How to watch Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

Washington will introduce Bieniemy as the team's new assistant head coach/offensive coordinator today.

news

'I was dreaming too small': Tyrae Reid Jr. has been inspired, galvanized by Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Throughout the 2022 season, the former Bowie State quarterback and coach worked as an offensive assistant for the Commanders and found the experience impacted him in more ways than he could ever have predicted.

