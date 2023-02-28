Commanders place franchise tag on Daron Payne

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Last season, Payne played and started all 17 games and recorded a career high 64 total tackles (33 solo), 11.5 sacks, 20 QBH's, five passes defensed, and one fumble recovered. Payne finished the season becoming the seventh defensive tackle in franchise history to be selected to a Pro Bowl.

Payne is entering his sixth NFL season after originally being selected by Washington in the first round (13th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. For his career, Payne has played a total of 81 games with 75 starts and recorded a total of 162 tackles and 26 sacks.