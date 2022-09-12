News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders place Phidarian Mathis on IR, signs Donovan Jeter

Sep 12, 2022 at 03:59 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

2560x1440_OPTION_2

The Washington Commanders have placed defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis on the Injured Reserve list and signed defensive tackle Donovan Jeter to the active roster.

Mathis injured himself during the first quarter of the Commanders' Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ron Rivera confirmed during his Monday press conference that Mathis received an MRI.

Jeter played four seasons at the University of Michigan after redshirting his freshman year and recorded 38 tackles (19 solo). Most of his production came in 2021, when he recorded a career-high 24 tackles, including two for a loss.

Jeter also recorded three pass breakups, a block and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in 37 total games played for the Wolverines.

Related Content

news

Jahan Dotson reflects on two-touchdown rookie debut

Dotson's second touchdown of the afternoon helped seal the Commanders' Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Carson Wentz nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week award

Wentz completed 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions during the Commanders' 28-22 win over the Jaguars.

news

3 numbers to know after the Commanders Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington showed its talent and grit in a hard-fought victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the season. Here are some numbers to know from the first win of the Commanders era:

news

Commanders-Jaguars Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's Week 1 win

The Washington Commanders opened the 2022 season with a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are five takeaways from the matchup, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Game Balls | 4 standouts in the Commanders season premiere win over the Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington logged its first win of the Commanders era, beating the Jaguars 28-22 to open the 2022 season. Here are four standouts from the game.

news

Instant Analysis | Jahan Dotson scores 2 TDs, secures Week 1 victory over Jaguars

Dotson made the game-winning catch on a 24-yard reception from Carson, giving the Commanders a 1-0 start to the 2022 season.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Jaguars inactives, Week 1

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Top 10 Quotes | Rivera explains how Week 1 feels as player and coach

The Washington Commanders have spent the last week preparing for their Week 1 matchup agains the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is a list of the Top 10 quotes.

news

Wake Up Washington | New Jaguars coaching staff means more Week 1 homework for Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

news

3 keys for Washington to get a win against Jacksonville

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sept. 11. Senior Writer Zach Selby and team analyst Logan Paulsen break down three keys for the Commanders to come away with a win.

Advertising