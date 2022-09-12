Commanders place Phidarian Mathis on IR, signs Donovan Jeter

The Washington Commanders have placed defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis on the Injured Reserve list and signed defensive tackle Donovan Jeter to the active roster.

Mathis injured himself during the first quarter of the Commanders' Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ron Rivera confirmed during his Monday press conference that Mathis received an MRI.

Jeter played four seasons at the University of Michigan after redshirting his freshman year and recorded 38 tackles (19 solo). Most of his production came in 2021, when he recorded a career-high 24 tackles, including two for a loss.