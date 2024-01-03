Commanders prepare to wrap up frustrating season by playing for each other

It was just six months ago when training camp kicked off for the Washington Commanders and ownership changes filled the atmosphere with the repeated sentiment of a "new era." Fans were filled with hope, and players were excited about the enthusiasm the DMV community brought to the table.

And throughout this season, the entire Washington Commanders community has come to realizations on what this truly means. The good, the bad, the ugly.

However, despite what's been a tumultuous season with a 4-12 record going into their last game, there's one thing that's remained a win for this organization: the team's dedication to one another.

"Honestly, I'm blessed to be in this position to play this game and one day I'm going to look back and miss it," Terry McLaurin said. "I don't take any opportunities for granted and I try to play for my teammates, and my family, try to represent myself and glorify God with my play. That's going to be my attitude and I'm going to enjoy this last week with these guys because we have a great locker room of guys. This same team of guys won't be together next year. That's how the NFL works so that's my mentality going into this week."

McLaurin has remained as a leader for Washington throughout the season. He remained a beacon of hope throughout the toughest losses and carried on working with different quarterbacks, with grace.

A year from now, things will look very different for Washington. Awaiting those changes can fill players with anxieties and doubts, but for the team, it's still about what they can do to finish out their season as one unit.