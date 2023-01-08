Commanders Q&A | Frank Herzog relives his favorite memories with Sonny Jurgensen

How much did you just soak in the moment that you were between two legends of the sport?

"It's interesting, because once you start doing it, you forget. And you start taking it for granted because you're there with them all the time. And look, this is not a three-hour job. I mean, I'd leave the house at nine o'clock in the morning and I'd get home at eight o'clock that night from a home game. You know, it was an all-day affair. You are with him a couple hours before the game. You're with him a couple hours in the locker room afterwards. So, after a while you're around him so much, you just take it for granted. Maybe the most eye-opening moment for me was one year in Dallas at Texas Stadium. We had a standing rule. There were no visitors allowed in the booth during a broadcast. No distractions. Couldn't have it. So, I'm sitting there prepping my stuff, getting ready for the broadcast, and Sam walks in and says, "Hey, I got a friend of mine that lives down here, and I asked him to join us for the first half of the game." And I said, "Okay, who is it?" And he said, "Joe DiMaggio."

So, I still remember this. I'm sitting in Texas Stadium, I got Sonny Jurgensen on my left, Joe DiMaggio and Sam Huff on my right. And Joe DiMaggio fits in to the broadcast like he's a natural. He's telling stories and talking about things. It was incredible. In fact, that's one of those times when I look back now, my only regret is I didn't have a cell phone to take a picture.

How long does it take to normally build that chemistry?