Commanders re-sign CB Danny Johnson

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have re-signed Cornerback Danny Johnson. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Johnson (5-9, 190) has appeared in 42 games with four starts over four seasons, all with Washington. Last season, Johnson appeared in 12 games recording 20 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. In 2020, Johnson appeared in 14 games as a returner. He had a career-high 26 kick returns for 573 yards [22.0 avg.].

Johnson played collegiately at Southern University where he played in 46 games becoming the first All-SWAC Southern University player to play in the NFL since Rashaun Allen in 2014. In his final season he recorded his first career rushing, receiving, passing and a punt return for a touchdown, along with two interceptions returned for a touchdown. His junior year (2016-17) he led the nation in total interceptions (7) and interceptions per game (.6).